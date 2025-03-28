BYU signee AJ Dybantsa's post supporting the Cougars faces reaction from fans following Alabama loss: "Ya'll got cooked, respectfully"

No. 1-ranked 2025 prospect AJ Dybantsa has supported BYU since he committed to the school last November. He announced that he would be present during the BYU vs. Alabama Sweet 16 game on Thursday, though with BYU losing that one, it did not go too well for the future BYU Wildcat.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

It was one-sided as the Crimson Tide defeated the Cougars 113-88. This prompted several X users to flood Dybantsa's post with a lot of comments about BYU losing. These reactions came as Alabama was one of the finalists to land Dybantsa before he announced his commitment to BYU.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Y'all got cooked, respectfully," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Take that L home witchu brodie," another fan added.

"Not having fun huh?," a fan posted, with a screenshot of Dybantsa at the game.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Alabama fans quickly pointed out that Dybantsa may have made the wrong choice in school, while others said he could still flip.

"Great. Maybe you can flip at halftime!," one fan said.

"Could’ve played for a real team but instead your watching Sears and the boys soak your entire university." another fan tweeted.

"Ay man if you wanna transfer after seeing that just let us know," a fan suggested.

Ad

BYU was eliminated from the tournament, while Alabama moves on to the Elite Eight to take on Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils on Monday.

AJ Dybantsa looked stunned as BYU lost big vs. Alabama

AJ Dybantsa arrived at the Prudential Center to cheer on his future team, the BYU Cougars, with his parents accompanying him to the game. He had front-row seats, though he was seen looking stunned as Alabama completely dominated the Cougars in the game.

Ad

As shown by several commenters in his post on X, the No. 1-ranked five-star prospect did not look like he was enjoying himself as the school that tried to recruit him demolished the school he ultimately chose to go to.

As for Alabama, it was a record night for the Crimson Tide, with the team breaking the record for most 3-pointers in a game. The Crimson Tide finished with 25 shots from behind the arc, beating the previous record set by Loyola Marymount in 1990.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback