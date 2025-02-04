BYU signee AJ Dybantsa shares Detroit rapper's album song list in support of his latest release

BYU signee AJ Dybantsa is not just about basketball; he’s a big music fan too. On Tuesday, the BYU signee shared the song list from Detroit rapper Luhh Dyl’s newest album release on his Instagram story, showing his support for the rising artist.

AJ Dybantsa via Instagram

The rapper has carved out a unique lane in hip-hop with his signature "cart music" style, posting videos of himself riding through stores in shopping carts while debuting tracks. Last year, he dropped a seven-song album fittingly titled Cart Music.

His latest mixtape, Intrude, is set to release on Feb. 5 and features collaborations with Tee Grizzley, Veeze, Sada Baby and Flint's Lil Lik. Dyl already dropped a track from his latest album to hype up his fans. In January, Luhh Dyl released the single "F 12," which is a part of Intrude with Tee Grizzley on all major streaming platforms.

This isn’t the first time Dybantsa has backed the Detroit rapper. In November, he also shared a post about Dyl’s single "Slow Down" ft. Veeze, proving he’s a consistent fan of the artist’s work.

Dybantsa’s love for music goes beyond just sharing tracks. Talking with The Players' Tribune back in October in an Instagram video, he revealed that pop music helps him lock in before games. Furthermore, he also revealed the one music superstar he would want to have in the stands for his games. It's none other than five-time Grammy winner Drake.

AJ Dybantsa dreams of playing with this basketball phenom in the NBA

AJ Dybantsa was a hot prospect with over 29 offers on the table before BYU ultimately succeeded in signing the Utah Prep standout small forward. Speaking about his decision, Dybantsa emphasized coach Kevin Young's NBA experience and connection as a driving factor.

“It’s good that he has NBA experience." AJ told On3, " I mean, I’m trying to get to the NBA, so anyone that has NBA experience or anyone that has brought people to the NBA or coached in the NBA is going to have knowledge for that.”

While Dybantsa is eager to speed up his ascent to the NBA, he also recently shared about the one player he would like to team up with. It's the towering 7-foot-3 San Antonio Spurs center, Victor Wembanyama.

“I think Victor is just ridiculous; the things he does are just crazy,” Dybantsa told Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

“I just think we would’ve been a crazy duo. Now the odds of that happening are very slim. But I mean, it was just a thought that came up in my mind when he got drafted. But you never know.”

AJ Dybantsa is widely considered the top pick for the 2026 draft. Fans eagerly await to watch him shine in the NBA.

