BYU signee Xavion Staton shares 3-word reaction following Cougars' win over Kansas Jayhawks

Four-star recruit Xavion Staton who signed with BYU in November took to Instagram to share his support for the Cougars. On Wednesday, the 7-foot hooper shared College Basketball Report’s post about the BYU Cougars' dominant win over Kansas (91-57).

"BYU HANDS NO. 23 KANSAS THEIR BIGGEST LOSS OF THE BILL SELF ERA 🤯 A SPLATTERING IN PROVO 💨,” the post said.

Xavion Staton had a three-word reaction to the post he shared and said:

“Go cougs btw.”

Xavion Staton via Instagram (Image via Instagram/@xavi__wavi_)

BYU delivered a spectacular performance on Tuesday night. They defeated the No. 23 Kansas 91-57 at the Marriott Center, Utah. Richie Saunders led the Cougars with 22 points. Trevin Knell contributed 15 points, while Mawot Mag added 13 points. The three players tallied 11 three-pointers and helped BYU (18-8, 9-6 Big 12) secure its third victory in a row.

This 34-point loss tied for Kansas’s worst loss under coach Bill Self and ranks as the third-worst defeat in program history.

"I thought we were awful, and I thought they were great," Self said post game. "I think that BYU could have beaten anybody tonight."

Kansas (17-9, 8-7) never led throughout the game and suffered its second straight loss after falling to Utah on Saturday. Hunter Dickinson was the saving grace for the Jayhawks and had 12 points and 14 rebounds for Kansas.

"We've been waiting for a win against a really storied program and a team that's good," BYU coach Kevin Young said after the game.

Xavion Staton speaks about college and NBA dreams

Utah Prep’s center, Xavion Staton, didn’t always plan a future in basketball. Initially, he took up the sport to secure a college scholarship. However, he gradually developed into one of the top big men in the 2025 class. He ranks 34th in the class and third among the centers (per On3).

Staton is now seriously considering an NBA career. The center, who recently transferred from Sierra Vista to Utah Prep, shared his journey in a video for Sports Stars of Tomorrow, a media portal for high school sports. He spoke about how in conversations with his trainers, they acknowledged that he could actually make it to the NBA one day.

Last season at Sierra Vista, he averaged 10.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game. With BYU’s strong recruiting class and Xavion Staton’s expanding horizons, playing in the NBA might just become a reality for the young hooper.

