Cameron Boozer's GF, Yva Lauren Cao, shares heartfelt birthday note for Duke signee's mom

Cameron Boozer, the son of two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, ended his senior year at Columbus Explorers, along with his twin brother, Cayden Boozer. The twins are now headed to their father's alma mater, Duke Blue Devils, to start their collegiate careers.
Cameron's GF, Yva Lauren Cao, shared a heartfelt wish for his mother, CeCe Boozer, on Instagram story on Wednesday. Cao shared a collage with a selfie with CeCe Boozer and two pictures with the mother-son duo.
"Love you!! Happy Birthday to the most giving person I know," Cao captioned her story with a heart-hands emoji and tagged CeCe Boozer.
Cao and Cameron have shared plenty of pictures and also comment on each other's posts. Cao shared a carousel of images from her prom with her friends, wearing a stylish green gown on April 17, and Cameron reacted.
"Me after telling everyone I wasn’t going," Cao captioned the post.
"Pre game for Columbus prom🕺," Boozer wrote in his first comment, followed by "Oooo she pretty."
He added two more comments, "Green for golf🏌️⛳️," "Shooters shoot😎."
Furthermore, Cao was also seen supporting the 6-foot-9 power forward. The duo was seen together when he signed his letter of intent for Duke.
"1 step closer to your dream, I'm so proud of you," she captioned the story, which was reposted by Boozer with two blue hearts.
Cameron Boozer's GF reacts to his state title-winning post
The power forward led the Explorers to their fourth consecutive state title after beating Windermere 68-34 on March. 8. They dominated all their opponents in the tournament by beating them with at least a 30-point margin.
Boozer shared a carousel of images following the state title win with his teammates and coaches.
"The end of one chapter is the beginning of the next💙 #champs #stamped #mgicetsm," the post was captioned.
His GF reacted.
"So excited for u," she posted in her first comment, followed by "Can't believe it's over." She also added, "I love this nattys dump."
The Boozer twins will be joined by Sebastian Wilkins, Dame Sarr and Nikolas Khamenia next season.