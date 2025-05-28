Cameron Boozer, the son of two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, ended his senior year at Columbus Explorers, along with his twin brother, Cayden Boozer. The twins are now headed to their father's alma mater, Duke Blue Devils, to start their collegiate careers.

Ad

Cameron's GF, Yva Lauren Cao, shared a heartfelt wish for his mother, CeCe Boozer, on Instagram story on Wednesday. Cao shared a collage with a selfie with CeCe Boozer and two pictures with the mother-son duo.

Cameron Boozer's GF, Yva Lauren Cao, shares heartfelt birthday note for Duke signee's mom (Image: Instagram via @yvacao)

"Love you!! Happy Birthday to the most giving person I know," Cao captioned her story with a heart-hands emoji and tagged CeCe Boozer.

Ad

Trending

Cao and Cameron have shared plenty of pictures and also comment on each other's posts. Cao shared a carousel of images from her prom with her friends, wearing a stylish green gown on April 17, and Cameron reacted.

Ad

"Me after telling everyone I wasn’t going," Cao captioned the post.

Cameron Boozer comments on GF Lauren’s snaps in green gown for prom on IG (Image: Instagram via @yvacao)

"Pre game for Columbus prom🕺," Boozer wrote in his first comment, followed by "Oooo she pretty."

Ad

He added two more comments, "Green for golf🏌️⛳️," "Shooters shoot😎."

Furthermore, Cao was also seen supporting the 6-foot-9 power forward. The duo was seen together when he signed his letter of intent for Duke.

"1 step closer to your dream, I'm so proud of you," she captioned the story, which was reposted by Boozer with two blue hearts.

Cameron Boozer and GF Yva Lauren Cao pictured together during Duke signing (Image: Instagram via @yvacao)

Cameron Boozer's GF reacts to his state title-winning post

The power forward led the Explorers to their fourth consecutive state title after beating Windermere 68-34 on March. 8. They dominated all their opponents in the tournament by beating them with at least a 30-point margin.

Ad

Boozer shared a carousel of images following the state title win with his teammates and coaches.

"The end of one chapter is the beginning of the next💙 #champs #stamped #mgicetsm," the post was captioned.

Ad

His GF reacted.

Cameron Boozer's GF reacts to his state title-winning post (Image: Instagram via @cameronboozer)

"So excited for u," she posted in her first comment, followed by "Can't believe it's over." She also added, "I love this nattys dump."

The Boozer twins will be joined by Sebastian Wilkins, Dame Sarr and Nikolas Khamenia next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More