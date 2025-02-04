Cameron Boozer's GF Yva Lauren shares 3-word reaction to wholesome cheerleading post

No. 2 ranked 2025 prospect Cameron Boozer is dating Columbus cheerleader Yva Lauren Cao. On Monday, she bid farewell to cheerleading via an emotional Instagram story, featuring a photo of her with her squadmates.

She expressed her feelings for her teammates in the caption of her story:

"So much love."

Cameron Boozer gf Yva Lauren Cao shares wholesome Instagram photo with her squad (Source: Instagram/yvacao)

Cao last cheered for Boozer on Jan. 24 during his team's game against reigning Chipotle National champion Montverde Academy. The Christopher Columbus Explorers won that game 79–59.

Boozer was the leading scorer for the team and had a double-double with 25 points, 15 rebounds and six assists. His twin brother, Cayden, added 13 points, six rebounds, and four assists, while four-star junior Jaxon Richardson added 23 points.

Cameron Boozer and the Christopher Columbus Explorers are undefeated since December

The Christopher Columbus Explorers are red-hot right now. MaxPreps ranks them as the No. 1 team nationally, mainly because of Cameron and Cayden Boozer. The team is now 20-3 overall, with wins over some of the best teams in the country, including Sierra Canyon, Link Academy, Montverde Academy, Perry, IMG Academy and more.

The Explorers are currently on a seven-game winning streak. They last lost 57–49 to the Link Academy Lions, led by five-star Chris Cenac Jr., in December's Jordan Holiday Classic. However, the Explorers finally had their revenge, beating Link Academy on Friday in their rematch, and they did so in dominant fashion, 70–47.

Only three teams have defeated Columbus: Prolific Prep on Nov. 18, 66–54, the Long Island Lutheran at the Jordan Holiday Classic on Dec. 28, 77–66, and the Link Academy the very next day.

The Boozer Twins and the Christopher Columbus High School Explorers have one game left in the season. On Wednesday, they will play district opponent Goleman High School.

