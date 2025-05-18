Cameron Boozer's GF Yva Lauren shares 4 words of pride as the Duke-bound star graduates from Columbus High School

Cameron Boozer's girlfriend, Yva Lauren, gave him a sweet shoutout in honor of his high school graduation. On Saturday, she shared photos from the big day on her Instagram stories, alongside a short and heartfelt caption:

"Proud of you grad💙," She wrote.

The story Lauren shared featured a collage of three images. In two of them, Cameron is seen proudly wearing his graduation regalia, adorned with medals around his neck, and standing next to Lauren. One of those photos shows him holding a trophy. The third image offers a wide, panoramic view of the graduation hall, filled with students.

Cameron and his girlfriend Lauren have now concluded high school. Cameron spent his entire high school basketball career at Columbus High School alongside his brother Cayden Boozer. They are now both set to join Duke next season, competing at the college level.

Yva Lauren, on the other hand, will be joining the Miami Hurricanes for her college program. Lauren was a cheerleader with the Our Lady of Lourdes Academy and will now be a part of Miami's cheerleading team.

Cameron Boozer wins Explorer Athlete of the Year award at graduation

Five-star prospect Cameron Boozer already has an accolade-filled high school career. On this occasion of his graduation ceremony on Saturday, he added another award, the Explorer Athlete of the Year award.

Cameron's mom, CeCe Boozer, shared a snapshot of the graduation brochure on her Instagram story on Saturday. It also listed Cameron's brother, Cayden Boozer, for the Marcellin Champagnat Athletic Award.

Cameron's Explorer of the Year award was for excellence at the highest level and display of great attitude, commitment, and leadership to his team. Cayden's Marcellin Champagnat Athletic Award, on the other hand, is presented for athletic prowess and a distinct demonstration of exemplary leadership, sportsmanship, and dedication to serving others.

The brothers are now set for the next chapter of their career, college basketball at Duke.

