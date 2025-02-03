Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald Jr.'s son Devin Fitzgerald shares a snap from Arizona State University

Brophy College Prep wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald, son of Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald Jr., continues to attract attention in the recruiting world. On Tuesday, Arizona State University (ASU) extended an offer to the 2026 prospect, adding to his growing list of college opportunities.

Shortly after receiving the offer, Fitzgerald shared an image of ASU’s campus on his Instagram story, featuring the Sun Devils’ well-known slogan,

“Let’s Go Devils!”

ASU is the latest program to express interest in the rising star, joining Arizona, Boston College, Florida State, UTEP, and Iowa State. Additionally, his father’s alma mater, the University of Pittsburgh, has also extended an offer.

Expressing his excitement, Devin Fitzgerald announced the ASU offer on social media, stating:

“After a great discussion with (wide receivers coach Hines Ward), I’m grateful and excited to announce that I have received an offer from Arizona State University!" Devin Fitzgerald said.

247 Sports currently ranks him as Arizona’s fourth-best wide receiver and No. 89 nationally. He is not the only player on the roster with NFL lineage. Daylen Sharper, son of former safety Darren Sharper, is also a top prospect on the same team.

The team also features Donovan McNabb Jr., son of ex-NFL quarterback Donovan McNabb, along with Bastian and Case Vanden Bosch, sons of former linebacker Kyle Vanden Bosch.

Fitzgerald also has ties to current Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

“I met him outside Texas Roadhouse my first or second week being out here for our rookie minicamp,” Harrison said during this past training camp. “We just kind of chopped it up. Kinda the same stories that we kind of share being sons of great NFL receivers and trying to pave our own path. I gave him my number. He always texts me and I can always text him."

As he enters his senior year at Brophy College Prep, wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald continues to make strides in the recruiting scene. In his junior season, he recorded 52 receptions, totaling 720 yards and nine touchdowns across 13 games.

This helped lead the Broncos to a 10-3 record and a Class 6A state semifinal appearance, where they suffered a one-point loss to Mountain View (Mesa).

A three-star prospect in the 2026 class, Fitzgerald currently holds 21 offers, including Arizona State, Arizona, Florida State, and Pittsburgh—the alma mater of his father, NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald Jr.

Hines Ward, Arizona State’s wide receivers coach and a former Pittsburgh Steelers star, played a key role in extending the Sun Devils’ offer. Fitzgerald has also received offers from Kansas State, Minnesota, Washington State, Duke, UCLA, and Iowa State.

