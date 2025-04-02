Carlos Boozer and ex-wife CeCe share their reactions to story highlighting how Cayden and Cameron Boozer saved their brother's life 

A lot has been said about Cayden and Cameron Boozer's performances on the court. The Duke signees were also a part of the McDonald's All-American Game last weekend and have had their jerseys retired at their alma mater, Columbus High School.

However, the Boozer twins are also lifesavers. Around 15 years ago, the Boozers helped save their older brother, Carmani Boozer, CeCe and Carlos Boozer's firstborn child, who suffered from sickle cell disease, a disorder that could cause tremendous pain and even death.

That is when the Duke signees stepped in by providing bone marrow stem cells from their umbilical cord, which the doctors acquired after they were born through IVF. However, it was not a guarantee as Carmani's life was still in danger, but the Boozer family went ahead with the process. After some time, Carmani became disease-free.

The story got featured on ESPN, titled "Blood Brothers," and the official Instagram page of ESPN Originals shared some excerpts as CeCe, Cayden, and Cameron Boozer talked about the process:

"I feel like I was just kind of in shock because obviously I knew that my brother was sick when we were younger but I didn't know how serious it was. Like what would've happened if the transplant didn't work. I don't know what I would do without my brother," said Cayden Boozer.

"I was born for a purpose. Cayden was also born for a purpose," said Cameron Boozer, after which Cayden continued, "Just a sacred bond that will never be broken, but I feel there is more to be unpacked."

Carmani Boozer also talked about the fact that he teased his younger brothers sometimes:

"They were only born because I was sick... but they saved my life. That's what the comeback always is," said Carmani Boozer. "Knowing that they are the reason that I'm alive really just makes me want to appreciate them more because they did so much for me."

Cayden and Cameron Boozer follow in their father's footsteps as they head to Duke

Cayden and Cameron Boozer received offers from plenty of programs, including Florida, Miami, Kentucky, and Florida State, among others. They eventually decided to sign with the Blue Devils on Oct. 11.

Their father, Carlos Boozer, was also a Blue Devil who led the team to the 2001 NCAA championship and was awarded the 2002 ACC Tournament MVP. He talked about his sons' decisions in a conversation with ESPN:

"I'm proud of them. They've worked their butts off for this moment," Carlos Boozer told ESPN. "Really excited that they took their time. Decided to play together in college, which is amazing. They both complement each other so well. They made the best decision for them. Me and Mom couldn't be any prouder. It's going to be a fun journey."

The Boozer twins will be seen playing in the 2025 Iverson Classic in May.

