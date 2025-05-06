Carlos Boozer's Duke-bound son Cayden Boozer shares 4-word reaction as Tounde Yessoufou wins the Ballislife All-American game

Tounde Yessoufou showed off his skills at the Ballislife All-American Game on Friday and Saturday. He helped his team win on Saturday, with the Benin native displaying his offensive prowess during the weekend.

Yessoufou's performance at the Ballislife All-American Game was praised by some of his peers. This includes the son of former NBA big man Carlos Boozer and Duke signee, Cayden Boozer, who warned everyone regarding Yessoufou.

"Yall better stand down," Boozer wrote.

Cayden Boozer comments on Tounde Yessoufou dominating during the Ballislife All-American Game (Source: Instagram/ swishcultures)

This may have been Yessoufou's final high school basketball game as he prepares to head to Baylor next season. He previously impressed many during the McDonald's All-American Game, winning the slam dunk contest and leading Team World's efforts during the Nike Hoop Summit last month.

Yessoufou played for the Black squad for the game, though he did not go home with MVP honors. The award went to DeMarco Johnson and Hudson Greer, both considered four-star prospects.

Several notable high school basketball stars, mostly four- and three-star recruits, played during the game, including Lino Mark, Dante Allen, Gavin Hightower, Kayden Mingo and Jake West.

Baylor coach Scott Drew is all praises for Tounde Yessoufou

Tounde Yessoufou is heading to Baylor with a ton of hype, with the five-star small forward having a stellar high school post-season with all these all-star games he is participating in. He is also excited to head to the school next season.

In Friday's article of Hoops HQ's Alex Squadron, Bears coach Scott Drew praised the West African hooper.

“He fits our culture,” Drew said. “And what I mean by that is high character, great attitude, great teammate. Everybody loves him. Everybody loves his humility, his work ethic. Basketball wise, obviously he’s got a lot of talent, but what you love is his motor is always running and he’s always competing. He’s always playing at 100%."

Yessoufou also praised Drew:

“I just felt more connected to coach Drew than anybody,” Yessoufou said. “And also what Baylor has done for freshmen, players like Keyonte George, obviously VJ (Edgecombe). They have five consecutive top 20 draft picks.”

Yessoufou has gone far since his early days playing in the West African country of Benin, with scouts projecting he would be a one-and-done who would be picked in the first round of the 2026 draft.

