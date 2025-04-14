AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Tounde Yessoufou and 3 other standout performers from the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit

Last Saturday, the Nike Hoop Summit concluded in Portland, Oregon, with Team USA coming out on top for both the boys' and the girls' games.

It was a close one for the boys' game, with Team World coming out with a furious fourth quarter to force overtime. Team USA ultimately won, 124-114, in overtime, but both teams featured stellar play from their hoopers.

Team USA featured the best five- and four-star hoopers, while Team World featured a mix of US-based talent with foreign descent or citizenship and overseas players. So, which players shined the most last Saturday?

Top six performers during the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit

Cameron Boozer, Team USA

Cameron Boozer has shown that he is a true double-double machine, ending the game with 22 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block. The No. 2-ranked overall prospect from the class of 2025 was dominant, as he was all over the court and getting things done on both ends.

AJ Dybantsa, Team USA

AJ Dybantsa was one of three players who scored the game-high 24 points, and he was instrumental in getting the Americans the victory as he added six rebounds, five assists and three steals. The BYU signee was out there to prove why he should still be No. 1, and his numbers speak for themselves.

Trey McKenney, Team USA

Trey McKenney was only a replacement player for the United States, playing in for an injured Koa Peat. However, he made the most out of his time there, dropping 22 points, four rebounds, one assist and one block off the bench.

Tounde Yessoufou, Team World, Benin

Tounde Yessoufou showed up during the Nike Hoop Summit and arguably had the best performance for Team World, keeping the squad in it during the fourth quarter and helping force the game to overtime. The Benin native, who signed with Baylor, had 24 points, three assists and two steals, showing he belongs in the conversation with Boozer and Dybantsa.

Bogoljub Markovic, Team World, Serbia

Serbia has produced a lot of elite basketball stars, including Nikola Jokic, who previously played for Team World at the Nike Hoop Summit. Bogoljub Markovic may soon join other elite Serbians in the NBA, as he kept up with Boozer and also got a double-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Dame Sarr, Team World, Italy

Another top European prospect that many Americans might not know about is Dame Sarr, who already plays club basketball with Barcelona. During the Nike Hoop Summit, he had 17 points, four rebounds and a steal.

