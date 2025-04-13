“The future of the NBA in good hands”: Hoops fans impressed as AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer and more show out in Nike Hoop Summit

The Nike Hoop Summit has already wrapped up, and Team USA was victorious in both the girls' and the boys' games on Saturday. For the boys, it was a close 124-114 overtime victory for the Americans, with five players in double figures. AJ Dybantsa and Darius Acuff Jr. led the team with 24 points each, with many others also helping carry the load.

The Nike Hoop Summit pitted the best high school hoopers from abroad against the best of the US, with a particular eye on players who may shine in the future. This has left many fans impressed, with some predicting that they would make it big in the NBA someday.

"The future of the NBA in good hands," one commenter pointed out.

"Team USA was in they bag tonight 🙌🏾," another commenter added.

"Good game could have beat em in regulation… got sloppy towards the end but all in all very very good talent coming up salute the all the young men and peace and blessings on your journey 💯🫡," said another person.

Meanwhile, others were just impressed with the individual performances of some Team USA players.

"Cam boozer might be one of the most complete players rn I mean Duke will be hard to beat next year," one person noted.

"Most impressive thing was there were only two 3s in these highlights. Balance. I love to see it. Them boys was getting after it on both sides." said another commenter.

"Boozer and Dybansta could go league rn." another person opined.

Hoops fans react to Team USA highlights at the Nike Hoop Summit (Source: IG/ nbafuturestartsnow)

It was a close game throughout, with Team World going off in the second quarter before the Americans had a furious run in the third. The world caught up again in the fourth to force overtime, but the Americans were too good and won by 10.

Cameron Boozer had a double-double with 22 points and 16 rebounds, while Jasper Johnson scored 22 from the bench.

A valiant effort from Team World at the Nike Hoop Summit

As for Team World, it featured overseas talent as well as international hoopers studying in the US. One of the latter is Benin's Tounde Yessoufou, who led Team World with 24 points, three assists and two steals..

Serbia's Bogoljub Marković also had a good showing at the Nike Hoop Summit as he had a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds, with two assists and one steal. Meanwhile, US-based German player Eric Reibe had 11 points and eight rebounds.

