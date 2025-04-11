Elite prospect AJ Dybantsa shares 1-word reaction to former Baylor Bears PG transferring to Kevin Young's BYU Cougars

Five-star small forward AJ Dybantsa, ranked No. 1 overall by various sports ranking sites, is already focusing his attention on the school he has signed with, BYU. On Thursday, he shared some news about a former Baylor star coming to Provo, Utah, from the transfer portal.

Point guard Rob Wright, who previously played for the Baylor Bears, entered the transfer portal and will now play for BYU next season alongside Dybantsa. The No. 1-ranked overall prospect from the Class of 2025 had a one-word reaction to this:

"OOOUUUWEEESKII."

AJ Dybantsa reacts to point guard Rob Wright's transfer to BYU (Source: Instagram/@aj.dybantsa)

Rob Wright was a freshman at Baylor and was one of the most sought-after recruits in this year's transfer portal cycle, ranking No. 8 overall and No. 3 point guard according to 247Sports. He was a five-star high school talent, and as a college freshman, he averaged 11.5 points per contest.

Dybantsa is excited to play with him, and here is how 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein describes how he plays:

"Wright is a true floor general who has had a knack for running his team since we first started evaluating him as an underclassman in high school," he wrote. "In a Baylor season that was characterized by constant injuries, Wright was the stabilizing force, both literally and figuratively. What is clear though, is a history of impacting winning."

AJ Dybantsa is projected to be a one-and-done for BYU, though he plans to make that one year count. He is expected to leave for the 2026 NBA Draft after his freshman season is over.

AJ Dybantsa has at least two more high school games left before going to BYU

While his time playing for Utah Prep is officially over, AJ Dybantsan still has two more high school games to play.

The first one is for Team USA during the Nike Hoop Summit on April 12, where Dybantsa will team up with Cameron, Cayden Boozer and Nate Ament and take on Team World, which will feature global talent from China, Serbia, Canada and more.

The second game will happen on April 18, where he will play for Team Flight during the Jordan Brand Classic. He will team up with Arkansas signees Meleek Thomas and Darius Acuff Jr.

