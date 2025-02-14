Duke signee and son of former NBA forward Carlos Boozer, Cayden Boozer, shared a wholesome picture with his girlfriend Gianna Rose, on Instagram. Rose, who goes by the Instagram username @giannartorres shared a picture of the couple, which Boozer later reshared:

Carlos Boozer's son Cayden Boozer shares a wholesome Valentine's Day snap along with a 1-word message for his girlfriend Gianna Rose (Image: IG/caydenboozer)

"❤️ Day," Boozer captioned his story.

Rose was also seen with Boozer when he was signing his letter of intent for the Blue Devils.

Cayden Boozer and GF Gianna Rose during signing day (Image: IG/caydenboozer)

"Congratss," Rose captioned her story, which was re-shared by the point guard.

The point guard was not the only one who was pictured with his girlfriend during signing day. His twin brother and No. 2 prospect in the 2025 Class, Cameron Boozer also re-shared a picture with his girlfriend, Yva Lauren Cao:

Cameron Boozer and GF Yva Lauren Cao during Duke signing day (Image: IG/yvacao)

"1 step closer to your dream, I'm so proud of you," the story was captioned.

Boozer also posted a carousel of pictures on his Instagram with Rose celebrating their second anniversary:

"2 years with the person that makes me a better me every day. Thank you for always standing by my side and filling every room you walk into you with light. You are my best friend and biggest supporter, I love you G❤️, Boozer's caption read.

Furthermore, the No. 22 recruit has a highlight dedicated to his girlfriend on Instagram. Before the Valentine's Day post, the couple were seen together on Senior Night, when the 6-foot-5 point guard reshared another image posted by Rose:

Cayden Boozer and GF Gianna Rose at senior night (Image: IG/caydenboozer)

Boozer received a cut-out full of pictures of the Duke signee, shaped like the number 2 to represent his jersey.

Cameron and Cayden Boozer react to Nate Ament's visit to Kentucky Wildcats

The highest-ranked uncommitted player of the 2025 Class, Nate Ament, visited the Wildcats on Thursday and posted pictures on Instagram. This visit comes after the No. 4 recruit visited the Blue Devils, the future team of the Boozer twins.

The Boozer twins and Shelton Henderson commented on the post:

Boozer twins and Shelton Henderson react to Nate Ament's Kentucky visit

The Boozer twins will be joined by Shelton Henderson and Nikolas Khamenia next season at Jon Scheyer's side.

