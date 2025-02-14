Carlos Boozer's son Cayden Boozer shares a wholesome Valentine's Day snap along with a 1-word message for his girlfriend Gianna Rose 

Duke signee and son of former NBA forward Carlos Boozer, Cayden Boozer, shared a wholesome picture with his girlfriend Gianna Rose, on Instagram. Rose, who goes by the Instagram username @giannartorres shared a picture of the couple, which Boozer later reshared:
"❤️ Day," Boozer captioned his story.
Rose was also seen with Boozer when he was signing his letter of intent for the Blue Devils.
"Congratss," Rose captioned her story, which was re-shared by the point guard.
The point guard was not the only one who was pictured with his girlfriend during signing day. His twin brother and No. 2 prospect in the 2025 Class, Cameron Boozer also re-shared a picture with his girlfriend, Yva Lauren Cao:
"1 step closer to your dream, I'm so proud of you," the story was captioned.
Boozer also posted a carousel of pictures on his Instagram with Rose celebrating their second anniversary:
"2 years with the person that makes me a better me every day. Thank you for always standing by my side and filling every room you walk into you with light. You are my best friend and biggest supporter, I love you G❤️, Boozer's caption read.
Furthermore, the No. 22 recruit has a highlight dedicated to his girlfriend on Instagram. Before the Valentine's Day post, the couple were seen together on Senior Night, when the 6-foot-5 point guard reshared another image posted by Rose:
Boozer received a cut-out full of pictures of the Duke signee, shaped like the number 2 to represent his jersey.
Cameron and Cayden Boozer react to Nate Ament's visit to Kentucky Wildcats
The highest-ranked uncommitted player of the 2025 Class, Nate Ament, visited the Wildcats on Thursday and posted pictures on Instagram. This visit comes after the No. 4 recruit visited the Blue Devils, the future team of the Boozer twins.
The Boozer twins and Shelton Henderson commented on the post:
The Boozer twins will be joined by Shelton Henderson and Nikolas Khamenia next season at Jon Scheyer's side.