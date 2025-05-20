Duke Blue Devils signee Cayden Boozer and his father and the two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, were elated by another addition to the Columbus Explorers, the team with which his twin sons won four state championships.

The Explorers added the brother of the No. 11 recruit (as per On3's Industry Rankings) in the Class of 2026, Caleb Gaskins, and Cayden Gaskins to their roster. The official page of the Columbus Basketball shared the news on their Instagram account on Monday.

"“The Show Goes On” We’re thrilled to welcome 5⭐️ Class of 2029 prospect Cayden Gaskins to the Explorer family! The 6’8” incoming freshman is the younger brother of National Champion Caleb Gaskins, and he’s ready to make his own mark," the post was captioned.

"Cayden embodies the relentless, winning culture of our program and is poised to be an impact player from day one. This is more than just basketball — it’s truly “Family Business.” Welcome to the Brotherhood."

The post saw comments from Cayden and Carlos Boozer, and the new head coach of the Explorers, Jorge Milo:

Carlos Boozer and son Cayden Boozer react as Caleb Gaskin's brother joins Columbus HS

"Me and bro got the same name toughhhhhhh," commented Cayden Boozer.

Coach Milo commented, "Let’s work ! Welcome to the Brotherhood."

Carlos Boozer added, "LeeeGooooooo."

Cayden Gaskins is a Class of 2028 recruit who played his freshman season at Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy. In his debut season, he played 23 games and averaged 10.5 points, 0.1 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 0.1 steals per game.

The Tigers finished with a 14-14 overall record and a 1-0 record in the Florida Section 2A District 6 Basketball League, where they finished second below West Shore. Furthermore, in the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament, they were knocked out in the regional quarterfinals after a 57-51 loss against Benjamin on Feb. 12.

What did Columbus win in the senior year of Cameron and Cayden Boozer?

Cameron and Cayden Boozer led the Explorers to a 30-3 overall record and lifted the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament by defeating all of their opponents by at least a 30-point margin. They defeated Windermere by a 68-34 scoreline to lift the trophy for the fourth consecutive time.

Furthermore, they also led the team to the Chipotle Nationals Championship after defeating Dynamic Prep by a 67-49 scoreline in the finals match on Apr. 5. Furthermore, their jerseys were also retired at the school's gym:

They will be joined by Nikolas Khamenia next season.

