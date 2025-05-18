Carlos and CeCe Boozer celebrate Duke-bound twins Cayden and Cameron Boozer's graduation day (PHOTOS)

Cameron Boozer's parents, former NBA star Carlos Boozer and his ex-wife CeCe Boozer, joined their children in celebration on the occasion of their high school graduation. Both parents took the celebration to social media, sharing multiple pictures from the graduation on their Instagram stories on Saturday.
Both shared their pictures alongside the brothers. The brothers had multiple medals hanging around their necks and were each holding a trophy.
CeCe captioned her story:
"So proud of you both."
As part of the celebration, the family also went out for a graduation lunch at Shadow Wagyu. Both Carlos and CeCe Boozer also shared pictures from the Lunch.
Cece shared the picture alongside the caption:
"Thank you @shadowwagyu for an amazing graduation lunch."
The Boozer twins spent their high school careers at Columbus High School. Over four years, they led the Explorers to an incredible four straight state championships, three Nike EYBL titles, and capped it all off with a Chipotle Nationals win in their senior year.
Cameron wrapped up his high school journey ranked No. 3 in ESPN’s national rankings, while his brother Cayden finished at No. 16.
Stat-wise, Cameron averaged 21.1 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game over 135 games. Cayden, meanwhile, put up 14.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists across 120 games. Safe to say, the Boozer brothers left their mark on Columbus basketball.
They are now set for the next stage in their basketball journey at Duke.
Cayden and Cameron Boozer win awards at graduation
The Boozer twins, Cayden and Cameron Boozer, have their desks stacked with accolades, and they just added a couple more to the collection. During their graduation on Saturday, both brothers walked away with individual awards.
Their mom, CeCe Boozer, shared a photo of the graduation brochure on her Instagram story, showing a list of honors handed out to the graduating class, including the ones earned by her sons.
According to the picture, Cameron won the Explorer Athlete of the Year award, which is awarded to a senior who has excelled at the highest level and displayed great attitude, commitment, and leadership to his team.
Cayden, on the other hand, won the Marcellin Champagnat Athletic Award, which is presented for athletic prowess and a distinct demonstration of exemplary leadership, sportsmanship, and dedication to serving others.