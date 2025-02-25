Kiyan Anthony, son of the 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony and TV personality LaLa Anthony, took to Instagram to share photos at the home of the New York Knicks, Madison Square Garden. Kiyan was sporting an outfit by American Eagle, who he also tagged in his post from the Garden.

Carmelo Anthony, who spent seven years with the Knicks, and LaLa reacted to their son's post. Kiyan's future teammate at Syracuse, JJ Starling, also commented.

"A night at the Garden @americaneagle #AEpartner," Kiyan wrote in the caption.

Carmelo Anthony and ex-wife LaLa share their reaction to son Kiyan Anthony rocking his new look at Madison Square Garden (Image: IG/@kiyananthony)

Carmelo Anthony took note of his eyewear and commented "Frames go crazy!!!" .

His mother commented with fire emojis: "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

"Heard yu," Starling said.

The young Syracuse signee is the founder of a merchandise brand called One Way Clothing. He opened the brand in collaboration with his friend Jadyn. Recently, the Syracuse signee was in a photo shoot, being helped by his mother LaLa:

On the court, Kiyan represented his father's team, Team Melo, in the Nike EYBL, averaging 19.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. In their match against Pro Skills Elite, Anthony recorded 28 points.

Furthermore, he displayed his scoring prowess in the NBA Top 100 camp in Orlando, where he scored 42 points. He also scored 25 points in the Hustle & Heart Classic game in New York on Oct. 26.

“Scoring is the thing with Kiyan Anthony. He is wired to score the ball. He is comfortable off the bounce or the catch. He is starting to show comfort as a go-to type scorer," On3's Joe Tipton wrote in a scouting report on Anthony.

Kiyan Anthony's nervous encounter with Drake

Kiyan Anthony appeared in a YouTube video posted by Overtime last year. He talked about plenty of topics, including his meeting with the Canadian rapper Drake:

"No, it wasn't the first time (meeting Drake), but it was the first time in a minute," Anthony said (Timestamp: 19:09). "Like, I didn't know he was going to recognize me like that and come up to me. And I didn't, yeah, it was just, I was panicking. I'm not going to lie, yeah. He was like, 'Keep going.'"

"That was definitely one of the biggest, you know, points of the summer besides basketball stuff," he added.

With plenty of offers from top programs, the Long Island Lutheran player chose Syracuse, a team that his father led to the 2003 NCAA championship. He will be joined by Aaron Womac, Luke Fennell, and Sadiq White from the 2025 class next season.

