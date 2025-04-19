Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony bounces back from a "lackadaisical" start to win Jordan Brand Classic MVP

Long Island Lutheran standout Kiyan Anthony was named the Jordan Brand Classic MVP after leading Team Air to a 141-124 win over Team Flight on Friday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Anthony scored 26 points on 11-for-15 shooting, including 3-for-5 from 3-point range and 1-for-2 from the free-throw line, and grabbed five rebounds to help Team Air come back from 21 points down. Team Flight was led by No. 1 high school prospect AJ Dybantsa.

After trailing 70-51 at halftime, Anthony and Team Air adjusted their strategy, dropping 90 points in the second half while holding Team Flight to 54 points and just 42.6% shooting.

His father, Syracuse Orange legend Carmelo Anthony, awarded him the MVP jacket in the one-night showcase featuring the nation’s top high school players.

In a postgame interview, Anthony said his teammates agreed to give their all to overcome the first-half deficit.

"I mean we're down 20 by halftime we knew we have to make an adjustment," Anthony said. "I knew I was playing lackadaisical so I came out and we just all agreed we got to give all that we've got and my shots started falling and I just kept going on from there."

The son of the former Olympic gold medalist and 2003 national champion said he just needed one shot to fall to get going.

"I only want to see one go in. Once the first three went in. I was wide open. I got a lot of confidence from that and I had another one and it just kept going. Once I got one I had a lot of confidence and I just keep going from there," he said.

Kiyan Anthony revels in becoming part of the first father-son duo to play in the Jordan Brand Classic

Syracuse commit Kiyan Anthony soaked in the moment, as he and his father, Carmelo Anthony, became the first father-son duo to participate in the Jordan Brand Classic. Carmelo played in the 2002 edition, scoring 27 points in a losing effort. His son came up one point short of that total but took home MVP honors.

"It's just crazy to come out here and win MVP 'cause obviously he did the same thing way way back. I just try to keep the legacy going Keep the last name going and I'm doing a good job on that," Kiyan Anthony said.

The 18-year-old Denver native is expected to be one of the most sought-after standouts heading into the 2025–26 college basketball season. He committed to his father’s alma mater, Syracuse, aiming to replicate Carmelo’s legendary run to the school’s first and only national title in 2003.

In ESPN’s final 2025 recruiting rankings, he was placed at No. 35. His future teammate, Sadiq White — who scored 10 points for Team Flight — was ranked No. 27.

