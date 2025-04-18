“PG could guard 1 through 5”: Kiyan Anthony commends Paul George’s defensive prowess

Syracuse commit Kiyan Anthony showered praise on his favorite player, Philadelphia 76ers guard/forward Paul George, for his uncanny prowess on defense.

Anthony was a guest in the special edition of the "NBA's Air Time from the Nike Hoop Summit" with USA Basketball AmeriCup Qualifying Head Coach Stephen Silas and the rising star was allowed to analyze the patented moves of the Fresno State standout.

The Long Island Lutheran High School guard/forward and Silas discussed George's ability to read players' tendencies and use his long wingspan to gain possession of the ball.

The son of NBA veteran and Syracuse legend Carmelo Anthony was shown a video clip of George stealing the ball away from Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard and praised his favorite player's ability to be a lockdown defender.

"Like I said, I think PG could guard 1 through 5," Anthony said (Timestamp 27:09). (Payton) Pritchard being a smaller guard when he gets in the paint, he likes to low dribble. PG read this downcourt and seen that his hands were already there."

Kiyan Anthony also emphasized George's noticeable physical trait that makes him an effective two-way player in the NBA.

"His wingspan is just (long), once he puts his hands out, he has his hands on the ball for sure. He definitely stepped out like he took the challenge. He's not afraid to guard anyone. He's definitely a two-way player," Anthony added (Timestamp 27:20).

Kiyan Anthony's admiration for Paul George has been well documented. In previous podcasts and videos about him, the Syracuse commit revealed that George is his "Greatest of All Time."

Kiyan Anthony continues to impress before his much-awaited debut in Syracuse

Four-star guard Kiyan Anthony is one of the sought-after guards in the 2025-26 college basketball season due to his ability to score a ton of points and his courage to step in during crucial moments of the game.

The Long Island Lutheran impressed in the championship game in The Throne tournament, beating No. 9 Allen (Texas) 71-68. Anthony tallied 25 points, shooting 9-for-15 in the final, and five rebounds to be adjudged Most Valuable Player.

Anthony dropped 22 points and stood out for LuHi in the Chipotle Nationals quarterfinals against Prolific Prep. The Crusaders led by seven points in the third period before the California-based Prolific Prep mounted a comeback, forced overtime and won the encounter 81-80.

The 2025-26 college basketball season is still months away, but Syracuse fanatics are looking forward to seeing the son of Carmelo Anthony play for the Orange and contend for another national title.

