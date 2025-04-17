Ex-Rockets coach Stephen Silas walks Kiyan Anthony, AJ Dybantsa & Cameron Boozer through elite NBA players' signature moves

While his short time as a NBA head coach didn't pan out, Stephen Silas is still a big student of the game. He is trying to leave his mark on the next generation in a different way now, getting the chance to work with a handful of top prospects.

Even though the 2025 class hasn't been drafted yet, people have moved on to the class of 2026. It features numerous notable talents, including the children of former NBA stars.

At the top of the pool of prospects in 2026 is forward AJ Dybantsa. He continues to wow scouts with his athleticism and is projected to be the top pick in next year's draft. When it comes to second-generation players, Kiyan Anthony (son of Carmelo Anthony) is the most prominent name. Carlos Boozer's twin sons Cameron and Cayden are also touted prospects in the 2026 class.

Stephen Silas sits down with AJ Dybantsa, Kiyan Anthony and Cameron Boozer

Before these prospects take the next step to becoming pros, Stephen Silas sat down with these upcoming prospects at the Nike Hoop Summit. While speaking with Dybantsa, Anthony and Boozer, they looked at film of all their favorite players.

Starting off with Dybantsa, Kevin Durant is someone he has idolized during his basketball journey. Along with modeling his game after the former MVP, the BYU commit applauded his focus and approach on and off the court.

While his dad was an All-Star power forward at his peak, Cameron Boozer did not pick him during his conversation with Stephen Silas. Instead, Dallas Mavericks big man Anthony Davis was who he went with as his favorite player.

Boozer went with Davis because of his ability to impact multiple facets of the game on a nightly basis. He also feels the superstar big man is one of the NBA's most versatile talents today.

Silas wrapped things up with Anthony, who also didn't choose his father as his favorite player. The soon-to-be Syracuse guard went with Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George. As a three-level scorer with length on the wing, this is someone he can better model his game after.

Stephen Silas currently doesn't have a job on an NBA coaching staff at the moment, but he's been around the league for over two decades. He's been an assistant for countless franchises, most recently the Detroit Pistons under Monty Williams.

Silas' lone chance to be a head coach came in 2020 with the Houston Rockets. He held the position for three seasons, posting a 59-177 record in that time. The franchise decided to part ways with him in 2023 to bring in current head coach Ime Udoka.

