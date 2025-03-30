Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony shares his reaction to the tragic death of Atlanta rapper Young Scooter

Kiyan Anthony has joined the list of people paying tribute to the late rapper Young Scooter. Anthony shared a post from Young Scooter’s Instagram page on his story on Sunday, along with the dove and heartbreak emoji. The expression of grief marks an important show of respect to the rapper and an appreciation of his art and what he stood for in his lifetime.

Kiyan Anthony's reaction to Young Scooter's passing (Credits: @kiyananthony Instagram)

Young Scooter’s tragic death occurred on Friday, Mar. 28, his 39th birthday. He was reportedly attempting to flee from police in his native Atlanta when he sustained injuries that would prove fatal. His death took the hip-hop community and the larger society by shock, especially considering the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The rapper was allegedly fleeing from a residence in southeast Atlanta during a response by the police to reports of gunfire and a suspected kidnapping. He sustained injuries to his leg while jumping fences during his escape that ultimately ended his life. He was declared dead at Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was taken by first responders.

Kiyan Anthony is more than just a basketball prospect, as evident by his connection to happenings on the entertainment scene, especially in hip-hop. While his father, Carmelo, is a legend of the game, his mother, La La, is an accomplished actress and TV personality.

Kiyan Anthony’s college choice and continuing father’s legacy

Kiyan Anthony is one of the nation’s top basketball prospects. The LuHi senior shooting guard is the No. 1 prospect out of New York, per the On3 Industry Ranking. With immense talent and an NBA legacy, most can only dream of, top college basketball programs nationally had offers lined up for the 18-year-old.

The top contenders included Michigan, Florida State, USC and Providence. However, Kiyan signed with the Syracuse Orange, seeking to continue his father’s legacy at the program. Carmelo led Syracuse to the NCAA Championship in his only season with the Orange, earning the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player award.

Anthony concluded his career with the LuHi Crusaders earlier this month with a loss to Link Academy at the Nike EYBL Scholastic title game.

