Carmelo Anthony shares 3-word reaction as son Kiyan Anthony excels at The Throne Hoops

Former NBA star Carmelo Anthony’s son, Kiyan Anthony, led the Long Island Lutheran Crusaders to victory at the Throne National Championship.

Ad

The five-star Syracuse signee capped off an impressive tournament run with a standout performance in the final on Saturday, dropping 25 points and five rebounds to lead the Crusaders to a 71-68 win over the Allen Eagles. His performances also earned him the tournament MVP award.

In reaction to Kiyan’s performance, his father, Carmelo Anthony, took to his Instagram story on Monday, resharing a highlight video of Kiyan throwing down a dunk during the game, along with an encouraging message:

Ad

Trending

“Keep going champ,” Carmelo wrote.

Carmelo Anthony shares a 3-word reaction as his son Kiyan Anthony excels at The Throne Hoops. (Image via Instagram @carmeloanthony)

The post, which was originally shared by the Overtime Elite League page on Saturday, featured another highlight video of Kiyan in action. It also included a photo of Kiyan holding the tournament trophy and wearing the Throne Hoops MVP crown.

Ad

Ad

Kiyan and the Long Island Lutheran Crusaders played three games in the tournament, and he averaged 17.7 points. He was also named to the 2025 All Throne team, which included five-star Roosevelt star Brayden Burries, Houston signee Kingston Flemings, Deandre Thomas, and Micah Gordon.

Up next for Kiyan and the Crusaders is the Chipotle Nationals, which kicks off on Wednesday.

Carmelo Anthony reveals financial talks with son Kiyan Anthony amidst NIL deals

According to on3 NIL valuation, former NBA star Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan Anthony currently has an NIL value of $1.1 million. While these valuations mean incredible financial benefits, Carmelo understands that it also requires financial responsibility, even for a 17-year-old. According to him, he’s had to expose Kiyan to taxes and budgeting at a young age.

Ad

“I got to talk to you about taxes at 17 years old,” He said. “I got to talk about how you budget at 17 years old. At 17 years old, I was running around we ain’t know nothing about no budget. You give me a $100, we gonna burst that down with our friends.”

Kiyan Anthony has had several NIL deals with brands like AT&T, PSD underwear, Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, Nerf, and his own personal brand, One Way clothing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback