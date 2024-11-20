Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young attends his alma mater Mater Dei's Santa Ana Bowl Game

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young attended Mater Dei High School for four years. On Friday, he was back in Santa Ana, California for the Monarchs' bowl game against Sierra Canyon. Mater Dei did not disappoint their star alumnus as the Dash Bierely-led team demolished the Trailblazers 33-13.

Young wore a Hollywood hoodie and posed for a photo with Monarchs QB Dash Bierely and the team's star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. Mater Dei's Instagram page shared multiple pictures with Young.

"Welcome back to the Bowl @bryceyoung. Thank you for coming out and supporting the #Monarchs. Monarch Nation loves to see our #3Stripers come home," @materdei_football captioned.

Young was excellent in high school and won the Heisman Trophy with the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2021. He was selected first overall in the 2023 NFL draft by the Panthers.

Bryce Young was a five-star commit coming out of high school and was ranked No. 2 nationally and the No. 1 QB in the Class of 2019, per On3.

How good was Bryce Young in high school?

Mater Dei alumnus Bryce Young had one of the best high school careers as a QB. He recorded 13,250 yards, 152 touchdowns and just 21 interceptions while completing 69.8% of his passes, en route to a 46-6 record.

He was named the player of the year during his sophomore season. The then five-star athlete finished the year with 3,431 yards, 41 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He had a 130.6 QB rating and completed 69.7% of his passes.

He won the Los Angeles Times Player of the Year award and was also the state's Gatorade Football Player of the Year during his senior year. He had his best statistical season during his senior season, accumulating 4,528 yards, 58 touchdowns and six interceptions. He finished with a QB rating of 134.4 and completed 71.9% of his passes while leading his team to a 12-1 record.

