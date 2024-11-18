CeCe Boozer, Cayden Boozer, and Cameron Boozer's girlfriend react to his snaps ahead of the upcoming HS season

As the high school basketball season approaches, Cameron Boozer’s Nov. 17 post from The Border League is getting attention. Cameron, who’s regarded as the second-best prospect in his class, shared some exciting snapshots filled with action on Sunday, November 17.

Taking down to the comments section of the latest upload, the Duke commit's mother CeCe Boozer shared her encouragement for the young hooper. CeCe Boozer who goes by the username @3amigosmom wrote:

"Adelante!!!"

The Boozer twins' mom shared the message which translates to "Onward" or "Let's go" in Spanish, wishing her son on his journey into the upcoming high school basketball season.

Cameron Boozer’s girlfriend also shared a short yet powerful comment on the post, showing support for her beau. Yva Lauren Cao, who goes by the username @yvacao, wrote,

“Love ya ❤️❤️"

It looked like a family reunion on the social media post. Cameron's father, Carlos Boozer, a former NBA star, showed his support with a simple but encouraging comment:

“Let’s Get It 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽.”

Meanwhile, Cameron Boozer's twin Cayden responded with a famous GIF of Kobe Bryant saying,

“Job's not finished.”

Cameron Boozer set for national title run along with his twin brother Cayden Boozer

Cameron and Cayden Boozer are set for an incredible adventure as they head to Duke in 2025. The twins have made a name for themselves at Columbus, leading their basketball team to three back-to-back state championships.

With Cameron Boozer standing tall at 6-foot-9 and ranked No. 2 in the country, and Cayden, a skilled 6-foot-3 point guard ranked No. 17, they’ve become a dynamic duo. The twins are gearing up to tip off their senior season against a tough opponent, Prolific Prep on Nov. 19, and it’s shaping up to be an exciting year for them and their team, especially with the added pressure of being ranked No. 1 nationally.

During their signing ceremony with Duke on Nov. 14, the Boozer brothers talked about how tough it was to choose between Duke and their hometown team, Miami.

“There’s great tradition at both schools so there was really no wrong answer,” Cameron Boozer said, via the Miami Herald.

Cayden said it was a real struggle, but they ultimately felt that Duke was the right fit.

They both understand the weight of their decision and what it means for their family legacy. Their coach, Andrew Moran, couldn’t be prouder, seeing how far they’ve come since they were kids coming to camps together.

“I wish they would’ve gone to Miami,” the coach said, via Miami Herald, but he recognized Duke's level. “Duke is an amazing place, and they will do well there,” he concluded.

Cayden mentioned how amazing it would be to share the March Madness experience with Cameron, highlighting their bond as twins.

