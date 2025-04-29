Chris Henry Jr., Chris Paul Jr., Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and others react as Brian Kelly bolsters 2026 Class with addition of CB Havon Finney Jr.

Havon Finney Jr., a four-star cornerback from Sierra Canyon High School announced his commitment to the LSU Tigers on Monday. He received an offer from Brian Kelly's Tigers and reportedly chose them over other top programs such as USC, Oregon, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas.

According to 247Sports, the four-star defenseman is set to take an official visit to Baton Rouge in June this year. On3's Hayes Fawcett shared the news of Finney's pledge on Instagram and fans expressed their thoughts on the post.

Finney's peers also commented on the post to show their support. Chris Paul Jr. and Brandon Arrington Jr. expressed their thoughts on the cornerback's commitment and congratulated him for his achievement.

"W family go ball," Brandon Arrington Jr. commented.

"mhmmmmm," Chris Paul Jr. wrote in the comment section.

Other athletes, Damien Pickett Jr., Chris Henry Jr., Ayden Pouncey and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt expressed their support with the help of emojis.

Havon Finney Jr. is ranked No.55 in the country and is the seventh-best player at his position in the Class of 2026, per On3. He is also the ninth-best overall recruit in the state of California.

Havon Finney Jr. became the LSU Tigers' 10th commitment from his class

The LSU Tigers landed the commitment of four-star cornerback out of Los Angeles, California Havon Finney Jr. on Monday. He became the Tigers' 10th commitment from the Class of 2026, as per 247Sports.

The Brian Kelly-led program had the best odds of acquiring the talented defenseman, as per On3. The recruiting website gave the Tigers a 90.5% chance of landing Finney's commitment.

The four-star athlete spoke about the program in March this year and had high praise for the program's cornerback coach, Corey Raymond.

"LSU I’d say them producing a lot of DBs," Havon Finney Jr. said, as per On3. "The corners coach is really cool, Corey Raymond. He’s put a lot of dudes in the league. I’ve grown to know him and it’s been a cool experience."

LSU's Class of 2026 is currently ranked No.4 in the country. Brian Kelly has managed to land 10 athletes so far from the class, including five-star wide receiver Tristan Keys.

