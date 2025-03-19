Twelve-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul's son Chris Paul II reacted to an Instagram post by Sierra Canyon senior Jayden Alexander. The 6-foot-1 guard shared a carousel of pictures of him as a kid in a Sierra Canyon jersey and him holding the 2025 CIF boys state basketball championship trophy on Tuesday.

Alexander posted the pictures with a heartfelt caption after playing the last game of his high school career.

"Mannnn….Playing for @sierracanyonboysbasketball over the years has been an incredible journey filled with growth, challenges, and unforgettable memories. I’m beyond grateful for every coach who has guided me along the way, pushing me to become the best version of myself both on and off the court. Their belief in me and constant support have shaped me into the player and person I am today. Leaving Sierra Canyon with my name on the wall is an honor. I want to express my heartfelt thanks to my teammates, coaches, and the entire Sierra Canyon family for making this experience one I will carry with me forever. 💍💙🤍," the caption of Alexander's post read.

Both Chris Paul II and his teammate Gavin Hightower commented:

Chris Paul's son Chris Paull II shares his reaction to Bryce James' teammate Jayden Alexander's heartfelt post as his HS career concludes. (Image: IG/ Jayden Alexander)

Chris Paul II commented with a red heart emoji.

"So proud of you brother," Hightower commented with a blue heart emoji.

There were also comments from former Sierra Canyon coach Mark Serve, 2017 NBA champ Matt Barnes and Brayden Burries, the No. 10 recruit in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings).

Matt Barnes, Brayden Burries and Mark Serve comment on Jayden Alexander's post. (Image: IG/ Jayden Alexander)

Burries commented a clapping and a red heart emoji.

"Salute," Barnes wrote.

"J... you are a WAY better person than you are a basketball player! AND YOU ARE ONE HELL OF A BASKETBALL PLAYER! Congrats Fam!!!!!" Serve wrote.

Chris Paul gives his take on playing with his son Chris Paul II

With LeBron James and Bronny James making father-and-son history in the NBA, San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul was asked if he sees himself playing with his son by four-time NBA champ and Spurs legend Tony Parker.

However, Paul acknowledged that he was nearing the end of his basketball career.

“Maybe a year or two,” Paul said when asked about his future in the league. “I’m still trying to feel it out. … I love hooping. The hardest part is when I get home and have to watch my kids’ games on the iPad.

“Yeah, I ain’t playing that long. I can tell you that right now. I am not playing that long.”

Chris Paul II is still a freshman in high school and will need at least five years to be eligible for the NBA draft.

