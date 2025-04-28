Christian Collins and Tajh Ariza share their reaction as SoCal's Trevon Carter-Givens receives an offer from UNLV 

Five-star prospects Christian Collins and Tajh Ariza shared their support for SoCal Academy's Trevon Carter-Givens on Instagram.

Ad

On Monday, Trevon posted a picture of UNLV's logo and shared that he has received a program offer from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He also expressed his gratitude to the college's staff and coaches.

"Blessed to receive an offer from the University Of Nevada Las Vegas. Thank you to all coaches and staff!🔴⚪️," Trevon caption the post.

Ad

Trending

Under the post, St. John Bosco teammates Christian Collins and Tajh Ariza shared their reaction to the announcement.

"yuhhhhh," Collins commented, expressing his excitement.

"Tuff," Ariza wrote, sharing his appreciation.

Collins and Ariza celebrate Trevon's college offer

Trevon Carter-Givens is a 6-foot-10 centre in the 2026 class. He transferred to SoCal Academy after transferring from Templeton High School in California. He boasts a 7-foot-4 wingspan.

Ad

During the 2023-24 season, Carter-Givens averaged 14.8 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.3 steals per game, shooting 60%.

His performance earned him the title of The Tribune’s 2023-24 San Luis Obispo County High School Boys Basketball Player of the Year. He led Templeton High School to a 22-8 record, setting a school record for wins. He also set school single-season records with 93 blocks and 362 rebounds.

Carter-Givens reclassified to the 2026 class and joined SoCal Academy to face higher-level competition and improve his recruitment prospects. According to the On3 2026 recruits rankings, Trevon is ranked 186th rationally. Among the centres, he ranks in 20th position.

Ad

He also plays for the AAU team Strive For Greatness. Aside from DNLV, he has also received offers from High Point University, UC Riverside and Arizona State University.

Jon Scheyer to meet with five-star forward Christian Collins

Duke coach Jon Scheyer is set to meet with 6-foot-8 forward Christian Collins on Tuesday. Although the Blue Devils have not yet offered Collins, the visit signals that they hold a strong interest in Collins.

Ad

According to On3, Collins is ranked No. 3 nationally in the Class of 2026, closely following only his teammate Brandon McCoy and Tyran Stokes. He holds 15 Division I offers, including Kansas, Alabama, UCLA and USC.

Duke has already offered McCoy, making a potential pairing of the two teammates in Durham an appealing pitch. Collins is the No. 1-ranked power forward in California and continues to rise as one of the most pursued prospects in the country.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More