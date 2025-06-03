"CJ Rosser & Marcus Spears Jr are future lottery picks": Hoops fans react as USA U16 team overwhelms Mexico at FIBA Americup

The 2025 FIBA Americup has kicked off in Juarez, Mexico, and in front of a partisan crowd, Team USA's U16 squad dominated the home team on Tuesday. In a 73-point demolition, the Americans, led by Jordan Page, Marcus Spears Jr., Clarence "CJ" Rosser Jr. and Erick Dampier Jr., won 123-50.

Page led Team USA during the FIBA Americup with 25 points, three rebounds and one assist, while Marcus Spears Jr., son of former NFL star, added 15 points, 11 rebounds and one assist for the double-double. Meanwhile, CJ Rosser had 13 points, five rebounds and two assists, along with three steals and two blocks.

This one-sided dominance had a lot of fans on Instagram talking.

"Cj Rosser & Marcus Spears Jr are future Lottery picks 🔥," one commenter pointed out.

"😂 as half black and Mexican man I can confirm that I used to beat up on my cousins in basketball every time I was 6’3 at 16 years old and they were 5’5 it’s not there sport," one person said.

"And to think ima see one of these kids dunk on one of my favorite players in the upcoming years," added another person.

Meanwhile, other commenters pointed out that basketball was not Mexico's sport, while others discussed the size discrepancy.

"I checked tallest player from Mexico is 6'6 while USA has 4 players 6'10," one person pointed out.

"I mean.. We kinda saw this coming against Mexico. Had it been soccer tho.. 😬," another commented.

"As a Mexican We ain’t taller than 5’10 Not impressed," one fan noted.

Basketball fans react to Team USA dominating Mexico on home court during the 2025 FIBA Americup (Source: IG/@bleacherreport)

Diego Licon was the only Mexican in double figures, dropping 11 points, four rebounds and one assist.

What is next for USA Basketball U16 at the 2025 FIBA Americup?

After that dominant win over Mexico, USA Basketball U16's 2025 FIBA Americup campaign continues on Wednesday against the Dominican Republic, which is fresh off beating Argentina last Tuesday 91-76. After that, Marcus Spears Jr. and the rest of Team USA will be taking on Argentina on Thursday.

This is still the group stage, with the Americans currently leading Group A with one win and no losses. While the Dominican Republic also holds a 1-0 record, the U.S. carries the advantage in points difference courtesy of its 73-point win over Mexico.

After the group stage, Team USA will then move on to the knockout rounds.

