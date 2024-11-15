Coach Prime’s big weekend: Top 5 recruits to watch at Colorado-Utah Big 12 game, feat. Michael Carroll

The Colorado Buffaloes are pushing to land several high school athletes from the upcoming classes. Deion Sanders and company are set to host multiple top recruits this weekend for their game against Utah, including the likes of Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, London Merritt and Michael Carroll.

IMG Academy, in particular, is helping the Buffaloes by sending multiple athletes to Boulder this weekend. It has been a rough year for Colorado, in terms of recruiting, and hosting star athletes from a top high school might help ease the Buffs' process.

Let's take a look at five such athletes who will be in Colorado for the Buffaloes' game against the Utes.

Top 5 recruits to watch at Colorado-Utah Big 12 game

#5 Amari Jones

Four-star prospect from IMG Academy, Amari Jones, will be in Boulder to watch the Buffaloes take on the Utah Utes this weekend. The Class of 2026 safety is yet to announce his commitment and is pursued by some of the best college programs in the country.

Jones has received offers from Auburn, South Carolina, USF and UCF. He is ranked No. 288 in the Class of 2026 and is the 24th-best safety in the country, as per On3. He is also the 49th-best overall prospect from the state of Florida.

#4 Breck Kolojay

The 2026 interior offensive lineman from Littleton, Colorado, Breck Kolojay will also attend the Buffs' game against the Utes this weekend. Although the 6-5 athlete is not rumored to be on the Buffaloes' radar, he is still going to take a visit to his home-state school.

Kolojay is ranked No. 234 in the country and is the 18th-best offensive lineman in his class, as per On3. He is also the 40th-best high school athlete in the state of Florida as he plays for the IMG Academy.

#3 London Merritt

London Merritt was in Boulder in October 2024 and even included the Buffaloes in his final list of top 12 schools. The Ohio State commit will visit Colorado again this weekend.

Merritt announced his commitment to the Buckeyes in March 2024 but is still taking visits to different schools. He is ranked No. 232 nationally and is the 24th-best edge rusher in the Class of 2025, as per On3.

#2 Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng

Four-star prospect Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng has a 5.7% chance of landing in Colorado, as per On3. Deion Sanders and company might bet on that as they are set to host the linebacker this weekend for their game against the Utah Utes.

Owusu-Boateng is being courted by teams such as Notre Dame, Florida, Michigan, Ohio State and, of course, Colorado. The 6-foot-0.5 athlete is ranked No. 111 in the Class of 2025, as per On3.

#1 Michael Carroll

Michael Carroll is one of the best overall prospects in the Class of 2025. The No. 1 ranked offensive lineman in the country is already committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide, but will be in Colorado this weekend, along with his IMG Academy teammates.

The five-star prospect is ranked No. 14 in the country, as per On3. He is the second-best overall recruit in the state of Florida. He chose the Crimson Tide over other top programs such as Michigan, Penn State, Georgia and Rutgers.

