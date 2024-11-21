Coach Prime's efforts shine though as 5-star QB Julian Lewis announces his commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes

Five-star quarterback Julian Lewis has announced he is going to Colorado after de-committing from USC last Nov. 17. He made the big announcement on the Pat McAfee Show on Thursday, revealing that Deion Sanders aka "Coach Prime," was one of the reasons.

"Coach Prime always says that the best players are gonna play and I wanna come in and compete," Lewis said. ".I wouldn't have much fun sitting on the bench and I wanted to come somewhere that I have a chance to play."

After de-committing from USC, several speculations came regarding where he would actually be going for college. The Buffaloes emerged as the favorites after he visited Boulder, Colorado several times.

Julian Lewis visited Colorado four times this year, and this cements Deion Sanders' ability to attract high-profile players. His other final choice was Georgia, though Colorado only started picking up momentum late in the early recruitment season. This came after his back-to-back visits to Boulder.

His commitment also solves Colorado's Shedeur Sanders situation, with the current Buffaloes quarterback being expected to declare for the NFL Draft next year.

Julian Lewis to take advantage of Shedeur Sanders leaving Colorado next season

Shedeur Sanders joining the NFL draft would mean that Julian Lewis will be able to take the quarterback mantle for his freshman year at Colorado. This also means that Colorado will be able to stay in the national spotlight as Lewis has been described as a "transformative recruit" who could continue the school's rise in the national collegiate ranks.

The Lewis family put out a statement regarding Shedeur Sanders leaving, and they view this as a big opportunity for Julian.

"With the Buffaloes’ current quarterback Shedeur Sanders in his final season, Lewis will have the opportunity to compete for the starting position this coming spring—an experience similar to the one he faced as an 8th grader entering high school," read the Lewis family statement.

“Julian loves to compete; he’s extremely excited for the challenge that lies ahead in college football."

With Lewis, the Colorado Buffaloes are getting a quarterback who has passed over 7,000 yards and 96 touchdowns. He has been described as having "elite arm strength, accuracy, and poise well beyond his years."

