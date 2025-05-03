  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • "Cold DNA!": Hoops fans awed as 6x NBA All-Star's son Jermaine O’Neal Jr. shows off electric moves at Iverson Classic practice

"Cold DNA!": Hoops fans awed as 6x NBA All-Star's son Jermaine O’Neal Jr. shows off electric moves at Iverson Classic practice

By Rotsen Rick Tidoy
Modified May 03, 2025 18:20 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JUN 05 Pangos All-American Camp - Source: Getty
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JUN 05 Pangos All-American Camp - Source: Getty

After missing out on three big high school All-Star games last month, Jermaine O’Neal Jr. is finally playing in one, the Iverson Classic in Virginia. The four-star SMU signee was present in one of the practice games before the big game on Saturday in Hampton, Virginia. Several NBA scouts were present during that practice session, and O'Neal Jr. made his appearance count.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Dynamic Prep small forward showed the scouts that he can dunk, shoot from behind the arc and defend the basket. As he carries his six-time NBA All-Star dad's name to the big game, the four-star prospect also managed to impress several fans.

"Cold DNA, get it young J.O.." said one fan.
"Like how the haters said hell no and just hear the net splash 💦 🤦🏽‍♂️😎💪🏾🙌🏾🔥," said another fan.
Ad
"That boy nice like his dad was 🔥🔥," said another person.

Several more fans expressed their admiration and were also rooting for Jermaine O’Neal Jr.

"𝐶𝑜𝑚𝑒 𝑜𝑛 𝐽2‼️🔥💯," commented another fan.
"Brudda man tuff." another commenter replied.
"Let’s go @jermaineonealjr!," said another commenter who was rooting for him.
Fans react to Jermaine O&rsquo;Neal Jr. during a practice game before the Iverson Classic (source: IG/ madehoops)
Fans react to Jermaine O’Neal Jr. during a practice game before the Iverson Classic (source: IG/ madehoops)

Much like other NBA sons, Jermaine O’Neal Jr. has plenty to prove to get out of his father's shadow. He had missed out on last month's McDonald's All-American Game, Nike Hoop Summit and Jordan Brand Classic, which means he has one last time to shine before he heads to SMU.

Ad

Jermaine O’Neal Jr. made it to the Chipotle Nationals Championship Game before falling to fellow NBA sons

In his senior year at Dynamic Prep, with his dad, six-time NBA All-Star Jermaine O'Neal, as the head coach, O'Neal Jr. has had a successful run. He averaged 14.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game to help Dynamic Prep to a 34-5 overall record.

Ad

They made it to the Chipotle Nationals and beat some of the strongest teams in the country. However, their first round challenge was a tough one: the defending champs, the Montverde Academy Eagles. However, they beat them 67-52.

They then took on Chris Cenac Jr. and Link Academy, but Dynamic Prep defeated them too, 74-55. Up next was Darryn Peterson and Prolific Prep, which they defeated in one of the biggest upsets of the tournament, 83-64.

However, in the final, they fell to the Boozer Twins, Cameron and Cayden Boozer, and Columbus (Miami, FL), 67-49.

About the author
Rotsen Rick Tidoy

Rotsen Rick Tidoy

Twitter icon

Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.

Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.

As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.

When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan).

Know More
Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications