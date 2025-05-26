“Coop” “Paul George”: College hoops fans react as 6'6" Vaughn Karvala displays electric performance

Three-star small forward Vaughn Karvala has been turning some heads for Team Herro's U17 squad at the Nike EYBL Circuit. He has proven to be the team's most efficient player in the circuit, and fans are already comparing him to NBA stars, past and present.

On Saturday, the Ballislife Instagram page asked fans which basketball star the 6-foot-6 Class of 2026 small forward reminds them of. The comments section was divided, with some saying that he reminds them of Cooper Flagg.

"I can see Coop in him," one fan said.

"Dirk. Saw him play in high school. Owned every position." said one fan, mentioning German legend Dirk Nowitzki.

"Charles Oakley 100% moves just like him back in those mid 90s Knick days." said another person.

Meanwhile, others commented that he reminded them of players such as Paul George or Adam Morrison, though there were a few picks that were a bit out there.

"Paul George," one hoops fan said.

"The Adam Morrison comp is valid. Big guard who can get to his spots with ease. He was a PROBLEM at Gonzaga," one person pointed out.

"Honestly reminds me of Shaquille O'Neal...," one fan opined.

Hoops fans react to Vaughn Karvala at Nike EYBL (source: IG/ ballislife)

Vaughn Karvala currently has four offers for college, from Syracuse, Wisconsin, Marquette, and Ole Miss. He has also shown interest in Purdue, going to the school for an unofficial visit in August last year.

How is Vaughn Karvala and Team Herro doing in the Nike EYBL Circuit?

Vaughn Karvala and Team Herro currently have a 5-4 record in the Merritt Division of the Nike EYBL Circuit, with Karvala being considered the most efficient member of the roster.

They kicked off their campaign during Session I in Phoenix, Arizona, on April 25, losing their opener to the New York Rens, 57-50. Team Herro soon bounced back with a 72-61 victory over Jet Academy the next day, and then escaped a close one against Vegas Elite, 50-48, one day later.

Next stop was Memphis, Tennessee, and they started Session II with another loss, this time to Houston Hoops, 61-52, on May 16. They bounced back again with a 66-56 win against Expressions the next day, but lost to the PSA Cardinals the next game, 64-66. They lost again to Boo Williams the next day, 57-53.

For Session III, Vaughn Karvala and co. started with a win against AZ Unity on Friday, 83-72. However, they lost to Team Takeover 70-57 on Saturday.

