Tyran Stokes and Jason Crowe Jr.'s Nike EYBL Session II debut loses spark as they fall short to NY Rens

After missing the Nike EYBL Session I last month, Tyran Stokes and Jason Crowe Jr. made their circuit debut for this year with the Oakland Soldiers. However, the New York Rens had to spoil the two five-star prospects' big AAU return on Friday for Session II.

The game was held at the Memphis Sports & Events Center in Tennessee, with the Oakland Soldiers boasting two five-star talents in Stokes and Crowe Jr. However, despite their best efforts, the New York Rens won by 10 points, 54-64.

Despite the loss, the two five-star prospects still shone, with No. 1-ranked 2026 prospect Tyran Stokes ending the game with a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds, with three assists and four steals.

Meanwhile, No. 5-ranked Jason Crowe Jr., the son of the former LA Clippers star, had a game-high 18 points, with three rebounds, and one steal. They were the only players in double figures for the Oakland Soldiers in that game.

As for the New York Rens, four-star Archbishop Stepinac small forward Jasiah Jarvis led the team with 17 points, four rebounds and three assists, while four-star Plainfield center Najai Hines had 12 points and a game-high 14 rebounds for a double-double performance. Four players for the Rens were in double figures, with Jordan Skyers scoring 11 points, while Asher Ellison had 14.

After the contest, the Rens climbed to an unbeaten 4-0 record, while the Soldiers fell to 3-1. The Soldiers were unbeaten during Session I in Arizona, when Stokes and Crowe were not playing for them yet.

Tyran Stokes was not part of the Oakland Soldiers' original 17U roster

As the 2024-2025 high school season ended, No. 1-ranked five-star Tyran Stokes announced skipping this year's AAU season. Stokes had a change of heart and returned with much fanfare with the Soldiers.

Originally, the Soldiers' centerpiece for this year's Nike EYBL circuit was Jason Crowe Jr., but with the return of Tyran Stokes, it made the team a serious contender.

With AZ Compass Prep's four-star shooting guard Kalek House also joining the team, the Soldiers were filled with talent.

Despite the loss, the team remains a contender for the championship, especially since Stokes and No. 1-ranked 2025 prospect AJ Dybantsa helped the Oakland Soldiers reach the finals of Nike EYBL Peach Jam last year but did not win it. This is his last chance to win one.

