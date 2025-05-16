$92.1 billion worth sneaker giant Nike unveils Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) themed Ja Morant kicks (PHOTOS) 

The Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) remains one of the biggest AAU basketball circuits in the U.S., with some of the best high school stars competing. With this year's AAU season underway, Nike has released a new pair of Ja Morant sneakers in the spirit of the EYBL.

Ad

Ad

Trending

This new colorway version of the Ja 2 features some shiny gold treatments, including black, white and yellow touches. It also has a metallic blue version of the logo of Nike, which is worth $92.1 billion, according to Forbes.

The sneakers also include the EYBL logo on the tongue of the left shoe and Morant's logo on the right shoe's tongue. This is not the first time Morant's sneaker line has received an EYBL colorway, with the Ja 1 getting two colorway versions in 2023.

Ad

Kevin Durant, who has his own AAU team competing in the league, Team Durant, also has his own EYBL colorway this year with his KD 18s.

This exclusive colorway of the Ja 2 is not yet scheduled for release to the public, and no release dates or prices have been revealed should they hit the shelves. However, it may come with the same price tag as other Ja 2 colorways, typically costing around $130.

Ad

The Memphis Grizzlies star may be out of the playoffs, but Morant has been seen watching and supporting various EYBL games in his offseason.

Ad

NBA and WNBA stars who have their own Nike EYBL teams

It is not just Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant who is sponsoring Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) teams, but also several NBA stars, both current and retired. One of them is Denver Nuggets star Russell Westbrook, who runs both Team Why Not and Why Not Elite.

Another high-profile NBA star with his EYBL team is LA Lakers star LeBron James, who runs the AAU team, Strive For Greatness. Carmelo Anthony also runs his team, Team Melo. Their sons, Bryce James and Kiyan Anthony, played for their fathers' AAU teams.

Ad

Meanwhile, Sabrina Ionescu has the Sabrina Ionescu Elite, while Kia Nurse has Canada's first and only girls' AAU team, the Kia Nurse Elite.

Other NBA stars, such as Bradley Beal, Anthony Davis, Paul George and Chris Paul, also have their own AAU teams competing in the EYBL, with 13 current teams sponsored by NBA and WNBA stars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More