"Cooper (Flagg) was cool": 2026 Class standout Brandon McCoy Jr. highlights the greatest parts of his first official visit to Duke

Five-star junior point guard Brandon McCoy Jr. is poised to become one of the most sought-after prospects next season, with several schools fighting to get his commitment. One of those schools is Duke, which he visited in November 2024, with that being his only visit to Durham so far.

In an interview posted on Instagram on Monday, he was asked about that January visit to the school.

"Yeah, that was my first official visit to Duke, yeah," Brandon McCoy Jr. said. "Man, that was a great experience. That was my first visit so I really did not know what to expect, but it was crazy out there. I mean, the brotherhood, that's a real thing, you can see it when you walk through the campus, the brotherhood, you know, you can really feel the energy."

McCoy Jr. then talked about Duke men's basketball coach Jon Scheyer, who led the Blue Devils to a Final Four appearance this year, as well as meeting the players:

"I like the coach, Jon Scheyer," McCoy said. "He is a really good coach and had a great season. The players were cool, like Cooper (Flagg) was cool. I mean, literally, their whole roster was cool and I ended up talking to all of them. They're all pretty cool."

He then talked about how different Durham is from California:

"That's really different, it's not like California, not at all. Hopefully, they got a lot of stuff going on," he noted.

Brandon McCoy Jr. was ranked No. 1 by several ranking websites, with him and Tyran Stokes vying for that top spot. However, he got injured early in the season and fell down the rankings to No. 2 (per On3).

What are the schools vying for Brandon McCoy Jr.?

As a highly ranked junior, being the No. 2 overall, Brandon McCoy Jr. has received dozens of offers from top colleges and universities. The St. John Bosco point guard has offers not just from Duke, but also from USC, UCLA, Georgia Tech, Oregon, Mississippi State, Stanford, Michigan, Rutgers, California, Arizona, Kansas, Arkansas, Texas, MCU, and many more.

Because of his official visit to Durham, Duke currently stands as the favorite to recruit McCoy so far. However, this may soon change as he visits even more other schools that are trying to recruit him. The Blue Devils have a 65.1% chance of recruiting the five-star guard, with USC at second with 1.8%, and then UCLA at 1.6%.

However, it is still too early to actually predict where he will go.

