Cooper Flagg's alma mater Montverde Academy hires Gonzaga's Steve Turner to replace legendary head coach Kevin Boyle

It is the end of an era for Florida high school basketball powerhouse Montverde Academy, which is saying goodbye to its legendary coach, Kevin Boyle. He will be replaced by Steve Turner, who will be leaving his coaching job at Gonzaga (Washington, DC) and moving to Florida.

Ad

Turner is already preparing to leave DC for Florida and will soon step down as the coach of Gonzaga, which he had led to becoming one of the best high school teams in the country right now.

He penned a farewell letter to his Gonzaga family as he prepares to transition to his new job over at Montverde, Florida:

"It is with deep appreciation and utmost respect for this amazing community that I share this news. At the end of the 2024-25 basketball season, I was offered an opportunity to take my career to a new level as the next Head Coach of the Boys Varsity National Basketball team at Montverde Academy in Florida. I have decided to accept the offer," he said.

Ad

Trending

"I will be forever grateful to my colleagues, students, and the parents who have supported me and helped me soar to great heights while at Gonzaga. And, while I'm looking forward to seeing how high these Eagle's Wings will take me, Gonzaga will always have a special place in my heart," he added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Turner will leave Gonzaga with a 497-176 overall record in his 26 years at the school.

What Montverde Academy is losing with Kevin Boyle's departure

As for Kevin Boyle, he led Montverde Academy to that legendary undefeated run to the Chipotle National Championship last year. He will be taking up the head coaching job at SPIRE Academy in Ohio.

Boyle leaves behind a championship legacy at Montverde, which he has helped turn into one of the best basketball programs in the country.

Ad

He won the National Coach of the Year award four times, along with eight National Championships, all with the Montverde Academy Eagles. Boyle has coached three No. 1 NBA Draft picks and NBA All-Stars, including Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons), Ben Simmons (Brooklyn Nets), Kyrie Irving (Dallas Mavericks) and Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers).

He may have coached a fourth No. 1 Draft Pick in Duke's Cooper Flagg, who led the Eagles to that legendary undefeated run last year. He has failed to replicate last year's success, as the Eagles currently have a 19-6 overall record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback