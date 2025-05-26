"Core memories right there": President Donald Trump's granddaughter and HS golf standout Kai Trump reminisces about growing up in New York

Kai Trump, President Donald Trump's granddaughter, grew up in Manhattan, New York and later moved to Florida when she was 13 years old. On May 12, she turned 18 and celebrated her birthday bash at the Big Apple. She visited Trump Tower, the Oval Office and spent quality time with her mother, Vanessa Trump.

On Sunday, she dropped a vlog of her New York trip on her YouTube channel. For the duration, Kai and her friends stayed at her New York apartment and had a good time, watching Broadway, savouring Nutella pancakes and much more.

"Core memories right there," she said (Timestamp: 12:45). "I love this place very, very much, and I have so many great memories of my mom and siblings."

While taking in the New York streets, Kai reminisced about her childhood.

"Me and my mom, used to go to dinner and then we used to walk home from dinner and even if it was like 10 blocks or whatever we would always walk home," she said (Timestamp: 11:20). ... "That was my favourite part about like growing up in New York city.

"Walking around the city and just so many places have shut down and all those places I had really good memories."

She also visited an authentic Japanese store, where the display of candy brought back memories of her childhood.

Her favourite spot in her apartment couch also holds some sweet memories.

"This is the best view growing up," she said. "I used to just come home from school and I would just sit here on my couch and I just look outside at the view and watch TV."

Kai Trump's mother pens a wholesome note on her birthday

On May 12, Vanessa Trump penned an emotional note to her firstborn's birthday. The photo dump included Kai Trump's adorable childhood pictures and their recent meet-up.

"Happy 18th birthday to my 1st child @KaiTrumpgolfer! I'm so proud of the young lady that you have become! You are an inspiration to all! Love you from the bottom of my heart," read the caption.

Kai plays high school golf for Benjamin School in Palm Beach and is ranked among Florida's top 200 female varsity golfers. She had been committed to the University of Miami since August.

