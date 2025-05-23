Mom Vanessa Trump shares 3-word reaction as daughter Kai Trump shares snaps from New York trip

Kai Trump, President Donald Trump's granddaughter, celebrated her birthday with a trip to New York with her friends on May 13, visiting the Oval Office and Trump Tower. Her mom, Vanessa Trump, was also part of the birthday bash.

On Thursday, she dropped a photodump from her trip with the following caption.

"New York Trip," wrote Kai Trump.

Kai and her mom share an adorable mother-daughter bond. Reacting to Kai's post, her mother reacted with a three-word reaction.

"That's my girl."

Other users also hyped up the Miami commit and welcomed her to New York.

"Welcome to the Big apple!!" commented a fan.

"Hope you had lot of fun on your birthday trip," wrote another fan.

"So pretty," elated a fan.

"Beautiful," commented another fan.

"Queen," wrote another fan.

Kai Trump plays high school golf for Benjamin High School in Palm Beach and is ranked among Florida's top 200 female varsity golfers. She has been committed to the Miami Hurricanes since August and holds two NIL deals with Leaf Trading Cards and Taylor Made Golf, boasting an NIL value of $1.2 million.

Furthermore, in May, she collaborated with Greyson Clotheirs, repped by $250 million worth Justin Timberlake (according to Celebrity Net Worth) as well as fitbit brand Whoop, repped by Cristiano Ronaldo and Patrick Mahomes.

She also shares a sweet relationship with her grandfather and is often seen playing golf with him. They even flew down to Florida to watch the UFC 314 matchup, where she playfully teased him to a golf duel.

"I just want to say that I play a lot of golf with Kai and she's a fantastic golfer. She's a scratch player which is amazing,"said President Trump. "She's doing really well and she wins a lot of matches, and someday she'll be able to beat her grandfather. I'm not sure when that will be."

To which, Kai replied with:

"You wanna do a 1v1 match?"

Kai Trump pens a wholesome note to her mom on Mother's Day

Two days before her birthday, on the occasion of Mother's Day, Kai penned an emotional note to her mom, thanking her for all her support and love. She posted an Instagram story with a photo collage of the mother-daughter duo.

"Happy Mother's Day! I love you so much. Thank you for always supporting me- I'm incredibly thankful and grateful for everything you do. You are the best mom and role model anyone could ask for," Kai Trump wrote.

Aside from her golf career, Kai is also a YouTuber, amassing over 1.15 million subscribers and has unofficially earned the title of the White House vlogger.

