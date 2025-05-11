Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump collaborates with fitbit giant repped by Cristiano Ronaldo, Patrick Mahomes 

Kai Trump, President Donald Trump's granddaughter, plays golf for Benjamin High School in Palm Beach. She is ranked among Florida's top 200 varsity golfers and won the 2022 Women's Club Championship and 2024 Ladies Club Championship

Ad

She holds NIL deals with Leaf Trading Company and TaylorMade Golf. Furthermore, on May 2, she collaborated with apparel brand Greyson Clothiers, repped by $250 million worth actor Justin Timberlake (Celebrity Net Worth), earning a spot under the Women's NIL 100 club.

On Saturday, she partnered with health-tech fitbit brand Whoop, launching the latest Whoop 5.0 model.

"Unboxed the future of fitness. Whoop 5.0 is on my wrist and keeping me locked in-from the grind to the recovery. Let's go! So proud to be on TEAM WHOOP! #whoop," the caption read.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Whoop's list of global ambassadors consists of Cristiano Ronaldo, Patrick Mahomes, Michael Phelps, Rory McIlroy and Eli Manning, among others.

Kai added this announcement on her X handle as well.

"The new @whoop is INSANE. Sleeker, lasts over 14 days, and gives you legit medical-grade insights. I couldn't ask for a better upgrade to my golf game! I've literally been wearing it nonstop and I'm blown away," the caption read.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kai Trump shares a wholesome note to her mom on Mother's Day

Kai Trump's golf journey began at the age of two when her mom, Vanessa, gifted her her first golf club. On Sunday, she shared a sweet note to her mom on the occasion of Mother's Day.

"Happy Mother's Day!" Kai Trump wrote. "I love you so much. Thank you for always supporting me- I'm incredibly thankful and grateful for everything you do. You are the best mom and role model anyone could ask for."

Ad

She committed to the Miami Hurricanes in August and thanked her parents for their constant support.

"I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Miami. I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey."

In addition to being a family member of one of the prominent families in the US, Kai has created her own identity. She has become a social media icon, amassing a huge following of 1.14 million subscribers on YouTube and has earned the unofficial title of 'White House vlogger.'

Also Read: POTUS Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump shares a sweet note to her mom on Mother's Day

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Insiya Johar Insiya Johar is a third-year journalism student at Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication. She is a passionate media student, a skilled storyteller, and enthusiastic about films and pop culture. She is committed to research and journalism. Know More