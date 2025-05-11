POTUS Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump shares a sweet note to her mom on mother's day

Kai Trump, granddaughter of President Donald Trump, plays golf for the Benjamin School in Palm Beach and is ranked among Florida's top 200 female varsity golfers. She has been committed to the University of Miami since August.

On Mother's Day, Kai penned a sweet note to her mother, Vanessa, on her Instagram story. The note was accompanied by a picture collage of the mother-daughter duo, clad in twinning outfits in each photograph. One of the photographs consisted of the background of the Miami Hurricanes' logo.

"Happy Mother's Day! I love you so much. Thank you for always supporting me- I'm incredibly thankful and grateful for everything you do. You are the best mom and role model anyone could ask for," Kai Trump wrote.

She boasts NIL deals with Leaf Trading Cards and Taylor Made Golf. On May 2, she further collaborated with apparel brand Greyson Clothiers, a premium brand, represented by $250 million worth (according to Celebrity Net Worth) actor-singer Justin Timberlake. She has earned a spot in the top 10 NIL valuations in the women's NIL 100 club.

Moreover, Kai has a sweet relationship with her granddad as well, who supports her in every endeavour.

With their wholesome relationship, Kai shows President Trump's soft side to the rest of the world.

"Kai serves a unique role because she humanizes her grandfather in a way that feels very authentic. And frankly, because of his harsh stances on so many issues, he can use that softening,” Kate Anderson Bower, per the Washington Post.

"You wanna do a 1v1 match?" Kai Trump engages in playful banter with her grandad

On April 12, President Trump and Kai Trump flew to Florida to attend UFC 314, where Australia's Alexander Volkanovski clinched the UFC featherweight championship title. Kai is famous for her vlogs, amassing a YouTube fanbase of 1.14 million subscribers. She recorded her trip to Florida, starring her granddad and engaging in a fun banter with him, prompting him to a golf duel.

"I just want to say that I play a lot of golf with Kai and she's a fantastic golfer. She's a scratch player which is amazing,"said President Trump. "She's doing really well and she wins a lot of matches, and someday she'll be able to beat her grandfather. I'm not sure when that will be."

Kai teased with a golf duel, followed by a hearty laugh from both.

"You wanna do a 1v1 match?"

Moreover, she even recorded her trip to Washington to celebrate Easter with her grandpa and gave a sneak peek of the golf simulator inside the White House.

