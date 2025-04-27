 "One shot a day, no days off" – Donald Trump's granddaughter and Miami commit Kai Trump offers a glimpse into the White House's golf simulator 

President Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, visited Washington D.C. a week ago to celebrate Easter at the White House. She has unofficially earned the title of the White House vlogger for her popular videos showing behind-the-scenes footage of President Trump's lodgings.

On Saturday, Kai posted a vlog on YouTube, recording her adventures during the DC visit. Last Tuesday, she had shared a photo dump on Instgram, giving a sneak peek inside the White House. Her vlog provided much more insight into her activities throughout the week.

Kai was accompanied by her siblings and cousins in Washington, where she gave us a glimpse of the golf simulator inside the White House. Every one in her group took a turn to hit the ball, with Kai in the background doing commentary on the shots:

"One shot a day, no days off," Kai Trump said.

Kai committed to the Miami Hurricanes last August and has made two NIL deals already with Leaf Trading Cards and TaylorMade Golf, which is a luxurious brand manufacturing golf equipment.

President Trump is also an enthusiastic golfer and constantly supports Kai in her professional golf career.

Earlier this month, Kai and her grandfather attended the UFC 314 in Florida. Kai also shared a vlog regarding that night, where she jokingly teased her grandpa to a golf duel.

"You wanna do a 1v1 match?"

Kai plays women's golf for Benjamin High School in Florida and is ranked among Florida's top 200 girls' varsity golfers, averaging 39.1 across 15 rounds.

Miami commit Kai Trump hits career-low at the 2025 Junior Invitational

The 2025 Junior Invitational took place from March 19 to March 22 at Sage Valley in South Carolina. This four-day event, consisting of four rounds, is considered the most prestigious event in junior golf.

Kai struggled to compete with her peers in the tournament and recorded her career-low performance, ending up on the last rank in a field of 24 girls. In the four rounds, she maintained a scoreline of 89-79-83-89.

