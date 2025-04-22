IN PHOTOS: Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump shares glimpses from inside the White House and Washington D.C. 

On Tuesday, Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, dropped a photo dump on her official Instagram account, sharing glimpses from inside the White House and other key places in Washington, D.C. The photo slides featured Kai and her siblings enjoying their day in D.C.

She shared the with the caption:

"Day 1 in Washington D.C."

In one of the photos, she can be seen standing near the Lincoln Memorial, sporting black pants and a white sweatshirt, starring the Miami Hurricanes logo.

Kai Trump shares glimpses from inside the White House and Washington D.C. via Instagram.

In the following pictures, Kai is dressed in a chic black dress, paired up with black heels. She can be seen posing for candid pictures at different places inside the white house.

Kai, a student of Benjamin High School at Palm Beach, is ranked among Florida's top 200 girls' varsity golfers. She is committed to the Miami Huskies since last August and holds two NIL deals with Leaf Trading Cards and TaylorMadeGolf, per On3.

"You wanna do a 1v1 match?": Kai Trump teases President Donald Trump to a golf duel

Kai Trump and President Trump attended the UFC 314 game night in Florida, where Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes fought each other for the UFC Featherweight Championship title.

On Sunday, Kai shared a vlog of the fight night on her YouTube channel, which boasts 1.02M followers. It featured President Trump, DOGE head Elon Musk, and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal.

President Trump praised Kai for her golf skills and complimented her competitiveness.

"I just want to say that I play a lot of golf with Kai and she's a fantastic golfer. She's a scratch player which is amazing.

"I think someday, in the not-too-distant future, she's going to be much better than Scratchy, but she's doing really well and she wins a lot of matches, and someday she'll be able to beat her grandfather. I'm not sure when that will be."

In response, Kai jokingly teased her grandad to a golf duel, followed by a hearty laughter from both of them.

"You wanna do a 1v1 match?(8:38)"

Kai regularly shares sneak peeks of the behind-the-scenes at the White House. Last year, during the presidential campaign, she documented the BTS of the election night at the war room at Mar-a-Lago.

