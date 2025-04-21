"You wanna do a 1v1 match?": Donald Trump's Miami commit granddaughter Kai Trump teasingly challenges him to a golf duel 

Kai Trump, granddaughter of President Donald Trump, is an ardent golfer and MMA fan. On 12 April, she, along with her grandfather, flew to Florida to watch the MMA UFC 314 duel between Australia's Alexander Volkanovski and Brazil's Diego Lopes. Volkanovski clinched the UFC featherweight champion title at the event.

Kai Trump boasts a huge YouTube fanbase with 1.09M followers and has unofficially earned the title of the 'White House vlogger.' On Sunday, Kai shared a vlog about her recent UFC 314 match in Florida on her YouTube channel, featuring her grandfather, President Donald Trump, and her fellow friends.

President Trump praised Kai on her athletic skills and called her a 'fantastic golfer.'

"I just want to say that I play a lot of golf with Kai and she's a fantastic golfer. She's a scratch player which is amazing.

"I think someday, in the not-too-distant future, she's going to be much better than Scratchy, but she's doing really well and she wins a lot of matches, and someday she'll be able to beat her grandfather. I'm not sure when that will be."

To this, Kai teasingly remarked with a duel challenge, followed by hearty laughter from both of them.

"(8:38) You wanna do a 1v1 match?"

SpaceX's Elon Musk and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal were also present on the occasion. Kai grabbed a chance to sport a selfie with Shaq and had her share of embarrassing moments with him when she fell over Shaq's foot, while she snacked on chicken nuggets.

"(9:50) I fell over Shaq's foot and I had a chicken nugget in my hand, and he watched my chicken nuggets. He's trying to eat my chicken nugget, he stole it from me."

Last month, Kai also attended the 2025 March Madness and nailed the prediction of the UConn Huskies' win against South Carolina.

Miami commit Kai Trump shares a heartfelt message with 2025 Masters champ Rory McIlroy

Three-time FedEx Cup champ Rory McIlroy became the first European to claim a Career Grand Slam. Kai Trump congratulated him on unlocking this new achievement. She posted an Instagram story with the following message:

"Congrats Rory, so well deserved! Beyond happy for you," Kai Trump captioned the story.

Kai plays women's golf for Benjamin High School in Palm Beach and gave her college commitment to the Miami Hurricanes last August.

