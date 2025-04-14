Donald Trump's $1.2 NIL-valued granddaughter, Kai Trump, shares a warm message to new Masters champion Rory McIlroy

Kai Trump, granddaughter of President Donald Trump, shares the same fondness for golf as her grandfather and has been playing it for 13 years. A product of Benjamin High School, Kai boasts an NIL value of a staggering $1.2 million after securing deals with Leaf Trading Cards and TaylorMade Golf, per On3.

On Monday, Kai shared a heartfelt message for new Masters champion Rory McIlroy, who completed the career Grand Slam.

He became the first European and the sixth man to earn this prestige, edging out 2013 U.S. Open winner Justin Rose. Kai put up an Instagram story with a congratulatory note.

Kai Trump shares a warm message to 3x FedExCup champion after career Grand Slam win via Instagram.

"Congrats Rory, so well deserved! Beyond happy for you," Kai Trump captioned the story.

McIlroy expressed his thoughts on accomplishing this feat after years of hard work and determination.

"A moment like that makes all the years and all the close calls worth it,” per Al Jazeera.

Kai shares a close bond with her grandpa and often brings out his soft side in front of the world. Even so, she has unofficially earned the title of 'The White House vlogger.'

"He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren't looking. He always wants to know how we're doing in school. When I made the high honor roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me," Kai on President Trump.

"He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going and tells me all about his. But then, I have to remind him that I'm in school and I have to call him back later."

Kai plays women's golf for Benjamin High School in Palm Beach, Florida, and has been committed to the Miami Hurricanes since August.

Miami commit Kai Trump sports selfie with NBA star Shaquille O'Neal at UFC 314

President Donald Trump, his granddaughter, Kai, and NBA star Shaquille O'Neal were among those who attended Saturday's UFC 314 championship. Australia's Alexander Volkanovski defeated Brazil's Diego Lopes, clinching the UFC featherweight champion title for the second time.

Kai posted a selfie with O'Neal and captioned it with:

"UFC 314 was a blast."

Aside from UFC 314, President Trump has shown up at several sporting events, including the Super Bowl and the Daytona 500 this year. Kai also attended the 2025 March Madness last month and nailed the prediction regarding the UConn Huskies' win against South Carolina.

