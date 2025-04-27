"He's in DC, so, I miss him a lot": Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump gets candid, shares an emotional message about her grandpa

President Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, made her appearance at the White House to celebrate Easter with her grandpa. She was accompanied by her siblings as they flew to Washington, D.C.

Ad

President Trump, an ardent golfer himself, and Kai share a close bond. During her visit, Kai got candid with her fans and opened up about how much she misses her grandpa.

On Saturday, she shared a vlog on her YouTube channel and shared her sentiments.

"I had an amazing time seeing my grandpa again, and honestly like seeing him, and like spending time with him, like(It) makes me so happy," Kai said. "I just value like my time with him so much, and we had some amazing talks, and it was really funny.

Ad

Trending

"He was telling me some like old stories and stuff. It was so nice to see him again and spend time with him because like it's hard now that he's in DC so I miss him a lot."

Ad

Kai also brings out the softer version of President Trump. They both flew to Florida to watch UFC 314 as well.

"He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going and tells me all about his," she added. "When I made the high honor roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me ... He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren't looking."

Ad

Miami commit Kai Trump nails 2024 March Madness prediction

Kai Trump, a product of Benjamin High School (Florida), committed to the Miami Hurricanes in August 2024. She is ranked among Florida's top 200 female varsity golfers. Last month, she attended the 2025 March Madness and correctly predicted the champions.

She chose the UConn Huskies as the winners in women's basketball and the Duke Devils in men's basketball.

Ad

"I think UConn is gonna win because they have killed all their games leading up to March Madness and just keep on dominating and they are always winning by so many points, so I hope they win," Kai said.

The Huskies edged out South Carolina and won the championship. Although the Devils couldn't make it to the finals, they were eliminated in the Final Four by the Houston Cougars.

Also read: POTUS Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump shares glimpse of playful banter with uncle Eric Trump at family vacay

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Insiya Johar Insiya Johar is a third-year journalism student at Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication. She is a passionate media student, a skilled storyteller, and enthusiastic about films and pop culture. She is committed to research and journalism. Know More