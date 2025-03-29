POTUS Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump shares glimpse of playful banter with uncle Eric Trump at family vacay

US President Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, plays women's golf for The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. She boasts an NIL value of $1.2 million, owing to her NIL deals with Leaf Trading Cards and TaylorMade Golf. She holds the first spot in the HS Women's Golf NIL rankings and is part of the NIL 100 club, resting at the No.78 spot per On3.

On Saturday, Kai Trump shared a glimpse of fun banter with her uncle Eric Trump during a skiing session from her family vacation. The story was shared by Eric and Kai reposted it on her Instagram handle.

"@Kaitrumpgolfer Never mess with uncle Eric," read the caption.

Last year, in August, Kai declared her commitment to the University of Miami on her Instagram handle.

"I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Miami. I woould like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey," Kai captioned the post.

Kai Trump shares glimpse of playful banter with uncle Eric Trump at family vacay via Instagram.

Kai holds a huge fan following, with 1.6 million and 2.9 million followers on Instagram and Tiktok. Her behind-the-scenes videos of the white house and POTUS Donald Trump's life have officially earned her the title of "The White House Vlogger."

Kai Trump hits career-low at the 2025 Junior Invitational Tournament

At the 2025 Junior Invitational tournament from March 19-22, which is touted as one of the most prestigious events in junior golf, Kai Trump's performance fell short of her past accomplishments.

In October, Kai won the district title at the Trump International West Palm Beach, scoring 320 (+28) and finished as the third-best in the Benjamin High School girls' roster. Moreover, she was an All-County selection last season.

But at the Junior Invitational, things went downhill for the young golfer. The tournament was divided into four rounds, and in every round, Kai came up in the last place in the field of 24 golfers.

In the first round, she shot 89 (17-over), followed by an improved scoreline of 79 (7-over) in the second round. Kai hit bottom again during the third round with a score of 83 (11-over) and wrapped up the last round with 89 (17-over) again.

To summarize, she maintained the scoreline of 89-79-83-89 at the 2025 Junior Invitational.

