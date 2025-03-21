Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai Trump struggles early at the 2025 Junior Invitational

Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, had a tough start at the 2025 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley Golf Club. The junior golf tournament began on Thursday, March 19, and will conclude on Sunday, March 22, in Graniteville, South Carolina.
Kai posted a score of 17 over 89 in the opening round. The 16-year-old scored a lone birdie on the fourth hole against seven bogeys with multiple double bogeys and a triple bogey. She scored a 43 on the front nine and a 43 on the back nine, leading to an 89 in the round.
The junior golfer improved her performance in the second round with a score of 7-over 79. She shaved 10 strokes off her score in the first round, as she scored four birdies in the round. She managed to avoid major blow-up holes but still faltered with five bogeys and three double bogeys.
After two rounds at the tournament, Kai has an aggregate score of 24 over and is positioned 24th out of 24 players on the leaderboard. Thailand's Pimpisa Rubrong leads the tournament with a score of 5-under 139. Kai Trump is 29 strokes behind the leader. Canada's Aphrodite Deng is positioned second with a score of 2-under.
When will Kai Trump tee off at the 2025 Junior Invitational, Round 3?
Kai Trump will tee off at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, March 21, in the third round of the 2025 Junior Invitational. She is paired with Achiraya Sriwong and Natalie Yen for the final day action.
Here's a look at the tee times for the 2025 Junior Invitational, Round 3 (all times ET):
Hole 1
- 11:00 am: Avery McCrery, Alice Kong, Amelie Zalsman
- 11:12 am: Le Khanh Hung, Michael Riebe, Oscar Couilleau
- 11:24 am: Sara Brentcheneff, Jude Lee, Gianna Clemente
- 11:36 am: Carson Bertagnole, Dan Hayes, Will Hartman
- 11:48 am: Asterisk Talley, Nikki Oh, Louise Uma Landgraf
- 12:00 pm: Logan Reilly, Hugo Le Goff, Robby Turnbull
- 12:24 pm: Yujie Liu, Anna Fang, Soomin Oh
- 12:36 pm: Jackson Byrd, Lev Grinberg, Mason Howell
- 12:48 pm: Pimpisa Rubrong, Aphrodite Deng, Scarlett Schremmer
- 1:00 pm: Luke Colton, Joshua Bai, Miles Russell
Hole 10
- 11:00 am: Kris Kim, John Daniel Culbreth, Giovanni Binaghi
- 11:12 am: Mia Clausen, Havanna Torstensson, Luana Valero Moyano
- 11:24 am: Tyler Watts, Henry Guan, Kartik Singh
- 11:36 am: Sarah Hammett, Sofia Cherif Essakali, Elizabeth Rudisill
- 11:48 am: Pennson Badgett, Nguyen Anh Minh, Tyler Mawhinney
- 12:00 pm: Achiraya Sriwong, Natalie Yen, Kai Trump
- 12:24 pm: Aidan Lawson, Rayhan Latief, Charlie Woods
- 12:36 pm: Joshua Kim, Viggo Olsson Mörk, Hamilton Coleman
- 12:48 pm: Bowen Mauss, Thanawin Lee, Ben Bolton
- 1:00 pm: Trevor Gutschewski, Ronin Banerjee, Evan Pena
The 16-year-old plays golf at Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida. Further, she'll play collegiate golf for the University of Miami, as per Golfweek.