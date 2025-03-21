Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai Trump struggles early at the 2025 Junior Invitational

Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, had a tough start at the 2025 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley Golf Club. The junior golf tournament began on Thursday, March 19, and will conclude on Sunday, March 22, in Graniteville, South Carolina.

Kai posted a score of 17 over 89 in the opening round. The 16-year-old scored a lone birdie on the fourth hole against seven bogeys with multiple double bogeys and a triple bogey. She scored a 43 on the front nine and a 43 on the back nine, leading to an 89 in the round.

The junior golfer improved her performance in the second round with a score of 7-over 79. She shaved 10 strokes off her score in the first round, as she scored four birdies in the round. She managed to avoid major blow-up holes but still faltered with five bogeys and three double bogeys.

After two rounds at the tournament, Kai has an aggregate score of 24 over and is positioned 24th out of 24 players on the leaderboard. Thailand's Pimpisa Rubrong leads the tournament with a score of 5-under 139. Kai Trump is 29 strokes behind the leader. Canada's Aphrodite Deng is positioned second with a score of 2-under.

When will Kai Trump tee off at the 2025 Junior Invitational, Round 3?

Kai Trump will tee off at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, March 21, in the third round of the 2025 Junior Invitational. She is paired with Achiraya Sriwong and Natalie Yen for the final day action.

Here's a look at the tee times for the 2025 Junior Invitational, Round 3 (all times ET):

Hole 1

11:00 am: Avery McCrery, Alice Kong, Amelie Zalsman

Avery McCrery, Alice Kong, Amelie Zalsman 11:12 am: Le Khanh Hung, Michael Riebe, Oscar Couilleau

Le Khanh Hung, Michael Riebe, Oscar Couilleau 11:24 am: Sara Brentcheneff, Jude Lee, Gianna Clemente

Sara Brentcheneff, Jude Lee, Gianna Clemente 11:36 am: Carson Bertagnole, Dan Hayes, Will Hartman

Carson Bertagnole, Dan Hayes, Will Hartman 11:48 am: Asterisk Talley, Nikki Oh, Louise Uma Landgraf

Asterisk Talley, Nikki Oh, Louise Uma Landgraf 12:00 pm: Logan Reilly, Hugo Le Goff, Robby Turnbull

Logan Reilly, Hugo Le Goff, Robby Turnbull 12:24 pm: Yujie Liu, Anna Fang, Soomin Oh

Yujie Liu, Anna Fang, Soomin Oh 12:36 pm: Jackson Byrd, Lev Grinberg, Mason Howell

Jackson Byrd, Lev Grinberg, Mason Howell 12:48 pm: Pimpisa Rubrong, Aphrodite Deng, Scarlett Schremmer

Pimpisa Rubrong, Aphrodite Deng, Scarlett Schremmer 1:00 pm: Luke Colton, Joshua Bai, Miles Russell

Hole 10

11:00 am: Kris Kim, John Daniel Culbreth, Giovanni Binaghi

Kris Kim, John Daniel Culbreth, Giovanni Binaghi 11:12 am: Mia Clausen, Havanna Torstensson, Luana Valero Moyano

Mia Clausen, Havanna Torstensson, Luana Valero Moyano 11:24 am: Tyler Watts, Henry Guan, Kartik Singh

Tyler Watts, Henry Guan, Kartik Singh 11:36 am: Sarah Hammett, Sofia Cherif Essakali, Elizabeth Rudisill

Sarah Hammett, Sofia Cherif Essakali, Elizabeth Rudisill 11:48 am: Pennson Badgett, Nguyen Anh Minh, Tyler Mawhinney

Pennson Badgett, Nguyen Anh Minh, Tyler Mawhinney 12:00 pm: Achiraya Sriwong, Natalie Yen, Kai Trump

Achiraya Sriwong, Natalie Yen, Kai Trump 12:24 pm: Aidan Lawson, Rayhan Latief, Charlie Woods

Aidan Lawson, Rayhan Latief, Charlie Woods 12:36 pm: Joshua Kim, Viggo Olsson Mörk, Hamilton Coleman

Joshua Kim, Viggo Olsson Mörk, Hamilton Coleman 12:48 pm: Bowen Mauss, Thanawin Lee, Ben Bolton

Bowen Mauss, Thanawin Lee, Ben Bolton 1:00 pm: Trevor Gutschewski, Ronin Banerjee, Evan Pena

The 16-year-old plays golf at Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida. Further, she'll play collegiate golf for the University of Miami, as per Golfweek.

