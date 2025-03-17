"Craziest glasses ever": Sierra Canyon's Jerzy Robinson shares her reaction as she receives a present from Italian luxury brand 

Five-star recruit Jerzy Robinson plays high school basketball for Sierra Canyon High School in Phoenix, Arizona. She is the top combo guard in the Class of 2026 as well as the No.1 player in California. Nationally, she holds the third rank.

On Sunday, Robinson posted a snap, showcasing a gift from the luxurious Italian brand Ray-Ban. She captioned the Instagram story with:

"Craziest glasses ever!!! Thank You @meta @rayban."

Jerzy Robinson's reaction (Credit via jerzyrobinson/IG)

This is not the first time Robinson has received luxurious gifts. Last month, she received a gift hamper from pop star and icon Rihanna's Fenty Beauty.

The NIL Factor: How Jerzy Robinson factors NIL into her college picks

In January 2024, Jerzy Robinson inked a NIL deal with sports apparel brand Nike and looks forward to pursuing more such deals. Being a top recruit in the country, many schools are eager to take her in. As stated by Robinson herself, she's open to considering the best-suited NIL deal to make her college decision.

In an interview with On3's Talia Goodman, she spoke about her NIL deal with Nike.

"Being able to sign with Nike at 15 [years old] has just changed my life. Sometimes you have to take risks, but the reward is always greater," Robinson said.

She also talked about how NIL might play a role in her college decisions.

"I think there's many pros and cons to [NIL] at this point. It's a little early on. I think like a lot of people say, keep the main thing the main thing and the NIL stuff will come.

"I'm not choosing a college solely based on NIL, but that's obviously a very good benefit that I'm interested in. I want to make sure it's 100% well-rounded," Robinson said.

Sierra Canyon's Jerzy Robinson has clinched two gold medals at the FIBA championships. She holds the title of the youngest MVP, at the age of 16 during the 2023 FIBA Americas U16 Championship.

The following year, she added another gold at the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup, representing Team USA. In addition to that, Robinson also boasts a spot on the prestigious 2025 McDonald's All-American girl's roster.

She has received multiple college offers. The list includes Arizona, USC, UCLA, and Alabama, among others. As of now, she has not committed to any university.

