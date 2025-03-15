IN PHOTOS: $681,000 NIL valued tennis sensation Anna Frey shares snaps from luxurious Palm Springs tennis resort 

Tennis and TikTok sensation Anna Frey is a tennis player and hails from Farmington High School in Farmington, Utah. On Friday, Frey shared photos from her stay at a luxurious tennis resort in Palm Springs.

As of March 3 , Frey holds the 831st rank in Women's tennis singles and has won $10,174 worth of prize money in her entire career, per WTA Tennis.com.

Anna Frey shares snaps from luxurious Palm Springs tennis resort.

In her last match, during the ITF/USTA W75, which took place from Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2025, Frey duelled against Jessica Pieri, who boasts the 414th rank. She lost the game with a scoreline of 4-6,3-6.

Besides her athleticism, Frey quickly rose to fame as the doppelganger of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Since then, Frey has accumulated quite a social media following with 854K followers on Instagram and over two million followers on TikTok.

Frey's NIL valuation stands at a staggering $681K, as per On3 NIL valuation, and she has the highest NIL value among women's high school tennis players. Furthermore, she has also debuted in the Women's NIL 100, boasting the 10th position.

Last year in December, Frey inked NIL deals with FILA and HEAD USA and made a new addition this February by partnering up with Nerds.

When TikTok sensation Anna Frey cheered for her brother and fellow tennis player Charles Frey

North Carolina commit Anna Frey is a social media sensation who has made a name for herself in the tennis world. Her brother and fellow tennis player Charles Frey is a freshman at Utah and plays for the Utah Utes, under coach Roeland Brateanu.

On March 2, the Utah Utes played against Denver and won the game with 4-6,6-4,6-3 scoreline. Frey celebrated her brother's win with the following Instagram story caption:

"Chucky's the Clincher. Utah 4, Denver 3."

Charles Frey was a former four-star recruit at Farmington High and was ranked No. 1 in the juniors in the state of Utah. He clinched three national level singles titles and four level four sectional titles as well as earning doubles titles at level four.

