Who is Anna Frey? Meet the viral TikTok sensation and high school tennis star committed to UNC Tar Heels

Tennis star and TikTok sensation Anna Frey hails from Farmington (Utah) High School and is in the Class of 2026. She is a five-star player, according to tennisrecruiting.net, stands at No. 1,261 in the USTA rankings and has a record of 2-5. Additionally, she is ranked No. 6 among junior girls nationally, No. 1 in the Mountain region and No. 821 rank in singles.

On Aug. 18, Frey defeated World No. 108 Tamara Korpatsch from Germany 6-4, 6-4 during The Land tournament in Cleveland. She also made it to the ITF Canada 01A tournament in March.

Frey won her last game at the Dow Tennis Classic in Midland, Michigan, from Nov. 4-10, beating No. 309 Gabriela Lee 6-4,6-2 points, according to WTA Tennis.

On Sunday, Anne Frey announced her commitment to the North Carolina Tar Heels on Instagram.

"So soo happy to announce my verbal commitment to play D1 tennis at the University of North Carolina!. Thank you to my family, friends and coaches for all the love and support from day 1. Can't wait for this next chapter in life...we're just getting started baby! So, excited to be a Tar Heel!" the post read.

In 2023, the Tar Heels won the NCAA Division I championship after being the runner-ups in 2024.

Anna Frey's NIL deal with Head USA and FILA

In November, Anna Frey inked two NIL deals with Head USA and FILA.

In an interview with Forbes, she spoke about the new initiative and what it means for her:

"I'm so excited to partner with HEAD. ... As an athlete, I've always admired FILA's commitment to both athletics and style, so to now be a part of that legacy is truly an honor for me," Frey said. "I can't wait to bring my passion for tennis and fashion to this partnership and inquire the next generation both on and off court."

Head USA brand manager Allison Barnett also spoke about teaming up with Frey.

"HEAD is excited to partner with Anna, both as an influencer and as a team player," Barnett said. "Her content not only drives tennis interest but has next generation fans excited to engage in the sport."

The TikTok sensation has amassed 2 million followers on TikTok and 840,000 followers on Instagram. Last year, she shot to fame after her canny resemblance with San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy. Becoming an internet sensation, she leveraged her unforeseen popularity to create a huge fan base on social media.

In April, Joff Hoffman, a partner at a sports management firm called ESM, announced Frey's partnership with ESM.

"ESM, a leader in sports management and NIL has made a significant move in the world of Tennis by signing on Anna Frey, a promising American junior tennis player and currently ranked #3 in the United States Tennis Association....Anna's substantial social media following of +2.5M across TikTok and Instagram further enhances her marketability and reach to an extremely valuable demographic," the post read.

She has won $10,174 in prize money throughout her career, per WTA Tennis.

