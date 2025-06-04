Dan Lanning to get opportunity to sway Nation's No. 1 LB Tyler Atkinson in favor of Oregon following his visit to Dabo Swinney's Clemson 

No. 1 linebacker in the Class of 2026, Tyler Atkinson, had a fantastic time at Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers over the weekend. His next stop is in Eugene. On Wednesday, On3's Hayes Fawcett reported that Atkinson will visit Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks this weekend.

"Five-Star LB Tyler Atkinson will take an official visit to Oregon this weekend. He's one of the top Overall Recruits in the Class of 2026," read the X caption.

"I know I can grow, get developed and help them win thier first natty," Atkinson said.

Even after constant pursuits from different college programs, Tyler Atkinson has a positive outlook on the Clemson Tigers.

"Clemson still remains a top school for me and I was really impressed with everything," Atkinson said.

Atkinson is a product of Grayson High, registering 77 solo tackles, 89 assists, 166 total tackles and one interception in his junior year. He was previously named MaxPreps National Junior of the Year, leading his high school to a 14-1 record.

Tyler Atkinson on Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks

Tyler Atkinson went to Eugene in March to visit the Ducks and was certainly not disappointed. In an interview with On3's Steve Wiltfong, Atkinson summarised his trip.

"Oregon was everything I imagined it would be," Atkinson said. "It was just like the coaches had described. Coach Lanning and the entire staff showed me exactly how much they wanted me to be part of their program and team."

"The way Oregon embraced and supported my personal brand, 'AtkNup' is next level. They definitely have a plan." he added. "I think everyone there and the guys they are choosing to recruit have the same vision. You can feel it and see it."

As of now, Dan Lanning's Class of 2026 commits consist of Kendre Harrison, Tradarian Bali, and Tony Cumberland, among others, according to 247Sports.

As per On3's recruiting machine, Georgia has a 30.0% chance while Clemson holds 12.5%.

Off the field, in 2023, Atkinson signed a deal with Xenith, which manufactures football helmets and shoulder pad technology. He will closely work with the brand to create his own sub-brand, called "#AtkNup."

